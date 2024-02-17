Vikings' free agency plans possibly revealed in Kirk Cousins' next team odds.

Speculation about Kirk Cousins continues to swirl as the veteran quarterback's future is up in the air. Now might be the time the Minnesota Vikings move on from Cousins, but there's still a chance he re-signs with the team during free agency. With that said, the latest next-team odds on Cousins may hint at the team's plans.

The Vikings come in as the betting favorite at -200 odds. Minnesota would be wise to bring back Kirk Cousins, as he brings stability and consistency to an offense that needs it. Additionally, he'd be a great mentor if the front office decides to select a rookie in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Either way, the Vikings' free agency plans should revolve around what to do at quarterback. But if the front office hopes to re-sign Cousins, they're likely to receive some competition. There are several teams with decent odds of signing the veteran quarterback this offseason. Here are the six teams with the highest odds.

Minnesota Vikings (-200)

Atlanta Falcons (+300)

New England Patriots (+500)

Las Vegas Raiders (+800)

Tennessee Titans (+1200)

Washington Commanders (+1600)

Five of those six teams have already been involved in quarterback rumors since the regular season ended. The Titans on the other hand are seemingly going all in on Will Levis. So, it's interesting to see that team come in with the fifth best odds to potentially sign Kirk Cousins. But signing the veteran quarterback makes sense if Tennessee feels Levis needs a mentor.

With that said, the Vikings are the betting favorite to land Cousins. Whether he's in their plans or not is yet to be decided. But considering they're the favorite suggests he could return to Minnesota for at least one more season. We'll see how it plays out, as there are plenty of teams in the NFL that could use Cousins on their roster.