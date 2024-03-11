Now that Kirk Cousins is headed to the Atlanta Falcons, the Minnesota Vikings are searching for their next quarterback.
There is a reported possibility that the Vikings could pursue San Francisco 49ers backup Sam Darnold, per Diana Russini:
“So what now? Look for the Vikings to go after Sam Darnold, who also has other suitors.”
Darnold, the third overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, spent his first three seasons with the New York Jets, before being traded to the Carolina Panthers in 2021. After two seasons in Carolina, he signed a one-year deal with the 49ers.
Darnold was named the backup quarterback over Trey Lance, the team's third-overall selection from 2021, who was then traded to the Dallas Cowboys the next day for a 4th-round pick. With the top overall seed clinched, the 49ers elected to rest Brock Purdy and start Darnold in the regular season finale against the Los Angeles Rams. In the game, Darnold completed 16 of 26 pass attempts for 189 yards and a touchdown, as well as a rushing touchdown, as the 49ers lost 21–20.
With Cousins gone, the Vikings need a quarterback that can get them through a year or two while they presumably draft what they hope will be his replacement. Darnold, a solid but lower-tiered starting quarterback, could potentially fit the bill.
The Vikings have the 11th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. They could possibly look to move up two or three spots to take a quarterback such as Michigan's JJ McCarthy, who has been climbing NFL Draft boards in recent weeks.