With the New England Patriots struggling for most of 2024, Jerod Mayo has become one of the NFL's most scrutinized head coaches. However, despite his leadership being called into question, Robert Kraft and Eliot Wolf appear to be sold on the young coach for the time being.

Kraft, specifically, is fond of Mayo and wants to keep him as the team's head coach, Ian Rapoport revealed on the NFL Network. Yet, the team's view of Mayo could change if the Patriots' struggles grow exponentially down the stretch of 2024.

“The Krafts want to keep Jerod Mayo,” Rapoport said. “They believe he is the organization's leader for the future. They knew it would be a murkier process to get this thing right. Now, if things go off the rails, they start to really struggle, and he loses the locker room in the last couple of games; we've seen this thing turn. As of right now, the Patriots believe Jerod Mayo is their leader for the future.”

Expand Tweet

Entering Week 16, the Patriots are just 3-11 and last place in the AFC East. Their three wins all come over opponents with losing records while they own six of their 11 defeats by double digits. Regardless, they have shown no signs of desiring to fire Mayo and have instead claimed the opposite.

Despite the overall down year, New England has reason for optimism, given the positive signs rookie quarterback Drake Maye has shown in 2024. Since taking over as the starting quarterback in Week 6, Maye has thrown for 1,898 passing yards, 12 touchdowns and nine interceptions. While still a work in progress, his flashes of potential give Kraft and Wolf reason to believe in the current team and its future.

Patriots look to avoid worst season since 1992

Up until 2019, the entire 2000s had been dominated by the Patriots. Tom Brady's departure after 20 seasons sent them down a path of rebuilding, and longtime head coach Bill Belichick's subsequent retirement caused even further turmoil. As a result, New England has endured a three-year stretch of losing seasons for the first time in decades.

With just three wins through the first 15 weeks of 2024, the Patriots are in danger of suffering their worst season since 1992. In the 31 seasons since then, New England has not won three or fewer games. Their four-win campaign in 2023 was their worst year since going just 2-14 in 1992, but Mayo's squad is threatening to take another step back.

With three games remaining in 2024, the Patriots have multiple opportunities to change that fate but will face an uphill battle. Beginning in Week 16, two of their final three games will be against the 11-3 Buffalo Bills. Their dreaded matchups with the Bills sandwich a game against the 9-6 Los Angeles Chargers in Week 17.

While Buffalo has already clinched the AFC East, the Chargers are still fighting for a Wild Card spot in the playoffs. Los Angeles cannot secure its division anymore with the Kansas City Chiefs already doing so, but they remain the top team in play for a Wild Card berth.