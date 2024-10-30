The New York Giants are currently powering through trade rumors and diminished play from quarterback Daniel Jones as they attempt to salvage something, anything, from their 2024-25 NFL season. New York most recently lost on Monday Night Football to the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road, dropping the team's record to 2-6 on the season as it approaches its halfway point and with more tough games looming on the horizon.

Some have speculated that the seat could be warming up for Giants head coach Brian Daboll, who led a resurgence of the franchise during the 2022-23 season but has since seen those good fortunes fall off considerably.

However, if the latest reports are any indication, a potential breakup between Daboll and the Giants is a long way off, per NFL insider Ralph Vacchiano of FOX Sports.

Vacchiano noted that it “really would take something drastic to change (Giants co-owner John Mara's) mind, according to sources inside the organization. Maybe if they don't win another game, or players start revolting, or Daboll's press conferences just go off the rails — something like that. His team is feisty, though, so the odds are good he's not going anywhere. But stranger things have happened to this organization in the last 13 years.”

Indeed, stranger things have happened to the Giants, but for now, it seems as though Daboll's job should be safe for the immediate future.

What happened to the Giants?

Less than two years ago, the Giants appeared to be one of the young teams on the rise in the NFL, led by Daboll and quarterback Daniel Jones, who played solid football throughout the 2022-23 season.

That year, the Giants upset the Minnesota Vikings on the road in the Wild Card round of the NFC playoffs before eventually succumbing to the soon to be NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles in the divisional round.

That offseason, the Giants rewarded Jones with a long term contract extension, one that now looks disastrous in retrospect, and the team as a whole struggled mightily throughout last season, particularly on the offensive line.

While the defense continues to play at a respectable level so far in 2024, the offense continues to not hold up its end of the bargain, and many have speculated that the Giants could be on the lookout for a new quarterback if Jones isn't able to turn things around quickly.

In any case, the Giants will next take the field on Sunday at home vs the Washington Commanders.