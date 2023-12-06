The Washington Commanders reportedly decided to part with Chase Young and Montez sweat because of other contracts on the defensive line.

The Washington Commanders decided to move on from edge rushers Chase Young and Montez Sweat at the trade deadline, and the recent contracts for Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne along with the overall struggles of the defensive line led to the decision to move on from both edge rushers, according to Jeremy Fowler and John Keim of ESPN.

The Commanders moved Chase Young to the San Francisco 49ers, and Montez Sweat to the Chicago Bears ahead of the trade deadline, getting draft compensation in return for them. Sweat extended with the Bears, while Young is expected to become a free agent after this season with the 49ers.

New owner Josh Harris had a big decision to make regarding whether or not to get draft pick compensation in return for Young and Sweat, but he ultimately decided to go through it. Josh Harris was approved as owner on July 20, and is hoping to lead the Commanders to success.

Washington fell to 4-9 on Sunday with a 45-15 loss to the Miami Dolphins. The Commanders defense has fallen off with the departures of Young and Sweat. It was not an elite group before the trades, but the performance has fallen off even more in recent weeks.

The Commanders seem headed towards a re-tool at the very least. Ron Rivera's job status is very much in question, and many expect him to depart in the offseason. It will be interesting to see how the Commanders look come the start of the 2024 NFL season. They might look a lot different.