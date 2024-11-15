General manager Joe Schoen has talked about the possible benching of New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones. Head coach Brian Daboll made hints in that direction as well. But Dianna Russini said Jones’ starting job may be safe.

Russini made the comments on The Dan LeBatard Show.

“At this point from what I’ve been hearing and the conversations I’ve had, Daniel Jones may be staying as the starting quarterback here for a few more weeks,” Russini said. “I’m not sure this is completely done. We’re going to know more when they come back from their bye and they meet with their quarterback.

Giants QB Daniel Jones trying to stay relevant

Russini said Adam Schefter’s report that Daniel Jones may never play for the Giants again may have missed the mark.

“Sometimes we do this where we just go based on what we know historically when teams are in this situation,” Russini said. “Not so much what we know specifically. I read Schefter as, this would make a lot of sense if the New York Giants want to save money. That’s not necessarily what the New York Giants are going to do. Because you have a lot of factors here, right.

“You’ve got Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll. Despite the fact that they got the vote of confidence from their owner John Mara, it may appear that they’re safe. But we know how this goes.”

The Giants won’t play again until a Nov. 24 battle at home against the Buccaneers. Russini hinted at different factors that could keep Jones as QB1 in the Big Apple. She speculated there’s not much reason to bench Jones if the general manager and head coach won’t be around next season.

And she said finances could come into play. Jones is signed until 2026, but the Giants have an out. They could cut him before June 1, 2025, for a cap hit of $11 million. That move would save them $47.5 million.

Of course, money could factor into benching this year. Jones’s contract extension gives the Giants the aforementioned out, but only if je doesn’t trigger an injury guarantee for the 2025 season. If Jones fails a physical in March, $23 million of his 2025 salary becomes guaranteed. Jones' injury risk increases the more he plays down the stretch of a lost season. And if he suffers a serious injury, the March physical comes into play.

If Jones hits the pines, Drew Lock would likely become the Giants starter. The other quarterback in Tommy DeVito.

After the Buccaneers, the Giants travel to Dallas for the Thanksgiving Day contest.