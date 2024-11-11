The Daniel Jones era could be nearing the chapter that many New York Giants fans have been demanding for some time now. Head coach Brian Daboll is leaving open the possibility of a change at quarterback, which may mark the beginning of the end for the former top-10 draft pick's days in the Meadowlands.

When asked if Jones would be the starting QB going forward, Daboll did not make a commitment. He said the team is “evaluating things,” according to ESPN's Jordan Raanan. One has to imagine that the Roman senators used similar words when discussing Julius Caesar just days before The Ides of March.