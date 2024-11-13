Sitting at 3-6 and in the midst of a four-game losing streak, the Dallas Cowboys' 2024 season is un unmitigated disaster. It seems inevitable that changes are on the horizon.

Firing head coach Mike McCarthy is one thing. But trading Micah Parsons is another. Still, rumors are starting to heat up about a potential trade, via Dan Graziano of ESPN. The buzz is rooted in the fact that Parsons is due for a contract extension.

Set to play under his fifth-year option in 2025, Parsons will be a free agent come 2026. As one of the best defensive players in the league, he will cash in. The Cowboys surely want to keep him in town, but they have already extended both Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb. It's clear they need help across their roster as well.

Trading Parsons away would give Dallas plenty of draft capital to work with. It'd allow the team to start over in key areas and build for the future. Of course, it'd also mean Parsons isn't playing for the Cowboys anymore, which is why the rumor has a ceiling.

For as much as the Cowboys need to improve, Micah Parsons has become the face of the franchise. If Dallas wants to be successful, it seems more likely it'll be with him than without him. Plus, he is a favorite of Jerry Jones, which carries massive weight. So while Parsons' name has come up in background trade talks, Graziano cautions to take it with a grain of salt.

Still, the Cowboys have plenty of questions to answer come offseason. The first will seemingly be McCarthy's fate. But it's clear there's problems across the roster as well. Both running back and offensive line need to be addressed. Parsons' contract situation must be dealt with sooner rather than later.

Jones has a laundry list of to-dos to fix his organization. Perhaps if it becomes to mounting, he can turn to trading Parsons.