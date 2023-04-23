The 2023 NFL Draft will take place on April 27 in Kansas City at 8 p.m. ET. However, while the future of the players projected to be drafted are relatively unknown, one players destiny seems clear: Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young.

The most impressive quarterback in his class, the Carolina Panthers are expected to draft Young with the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

In fact, it would be surprising if they didn’t, even if there wasn’t a single quarterback drafted in the first two rounds last year.

“I’d be shocked if Bryce didn’t go first,” says an anonymous NFC executive (h/t NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero).

“If I was Carolina and I wanted to win right now, that’s the guy I would take. I think he’s the most ready to do it. He’s a phenomenal kid. He’s unbelievably intelligent. (Former Alabama OC) Bill O’Brien holds him in really high regard, and it matches up when you meet with him.”

An anonymous NFC scout broke down what separates Young from the rest of the pack even further:

“Bryce is super talented. Good arm talent. Probably of all of them, seems to be the most groomed to play quarterback… He’s a super smart dude — almost feels like talking to a coach at times. Bryce has obviously got the size issues that can become really real when it comes to the guys that’s going to be in front of you, being able to withstand contact and having to manufacture ways to change your arm angle, get a window. But when I watch his tape, if you didn’t tell me how tall he was, I wouldn’t know, because it never showed up.”