Bryce Young has spent his entire football career putting questions about size to rest. As the 2023 NFL Draft dawns, the potential No. 1 overall pick knows exactly how he’ll overcome his historically diminutive stature to thrive at the next level.

Young, who officially measured 5-foot-10 at the NFL combine in late February, told Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk that anticipation as a thrower helps him to compensate for that lack of size.

“I think it’s a lot about anticipation, knowing where your guys are going to be, and then knowing where the defense [will be],” Young said.

Natural anticipation only gets quarterbacks so far, though.

Among the many attributes that made Young one of the most productive, decorated quarterbacks in the history of Alabama Football was his complete understanding of the Crimson Tide offense. Knowing what the defense is trying to take away and willing to give up loomed large to Young’s success, too, part of the processing speed all quarterbacks need to have success in the NFL.

“…even when you can’t see, it’s knowing where people are going to be at based off of understanding the concept, understanding the defense you’re getting, and knowing what you have to account for and who you have to account for based off where you’re trying to throw,” Bryce Young said.

The former Alabama superstar could be the next franchise signal-caller for the Carolina Panthers, who hold the top pick in Thursday’s draft. If Young isn’t selected first, it would be shocking if he got past the Houston Texans at No. 2.