The Minnesota Vikings' 2023 season is quickly going down the drain. A 2-4 record as we approach the midway point of the season is not a good sign, especially with the Lions running away with the division. Additionally, star wide receiver Justin Jefferson has been placed on the injured reserve list, meaning that he'll miss a month of play at least.

With that in mind, there is the potential for some players to be traded off in exchange for assets for next season. While Jefferson and QB Kirk Cousins are unlikely to be shipped out in a full rebuild, a standout player on defense could be traded. Danielle Hunter, the current league leader in sacks this season, could be traded, per Ian Rapoport.

“Teams have been calling the Vikings about potentially trading for Danielle Hunter, sources say, with the team leader in sacks likely one of the top players who could be moved at the deadline… Hunter has a year left on his contract, and with the team's record at 2-4, great players on expiring deals draw interest. A playoff-ready team with a need on the edge could step in.”

It's also worth noting that while the Vikings have received calls about a Danielle Hunter trade, no notable offer has been made, per Dianna Russini.

“The Vikings have received calls about Danielle Hunter but have yet to receive a substantial offer. We addressed Kirk Cousins last week, and he is expected to stay in Minnesota. Nothing has changed there.”

Edge rushers are arguably the second-most important position in the NFL today. With so many talented quarterbacks, teams have to find a way to make life harder for their opponents. Having a player that can continually put stress on the edge is important. While Hunter is a great player, the Vikings can likely find a younger player to fit the timeline of Jefferson in the trade market.

With the Lions having a firm grip on the NFC North, the Vikings' playoff chances are looking dire. It wouldn't be surprising for them to essentially “punt” this season and try again next year. Hunter could be one of the casualties of this supposed move.