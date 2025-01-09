The Jacksonville Jaguars fired Doug Pederson after a brutal 4-13 season. A Super Bowl Champion with the Eagles, Pederson made the playoffs his first year in Jacksonville but could not get back the last two years. But many around the league thought Trent Baalke would lose the general manager job. Now, as the head coach search begins, the choice to keep Baalke may cost them. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler thinks that the Jaguars will not get Ben Johnson because they kept Trent Baalke.

“But the bigger question that has the league buzzing — is Trent Baalke the general manager moving forward regardless of the coaching hire, or could a specific coaching hire change that? The sentiment in some league circles is that Johnson is intrigued by this job but might want his own general manager in place.”

Fowler continued, “Baalke is handling this search and has hit the ground running, and some people in the building are skeptical that a prospective coach can power-play Baalke out of town.”

The Jaguars are interviewing a ton of head coaching candidates for their vacancy. But Johnson is the hot name on the carousel because of his work with the Lions' offense. Where should the Jaguars turn and what should Baalke's role in the organization be?

The Jaguars need to hire someone willing to challenge Trent Baalke

When Trent Baalke was the general manager of the San Francisco 49ers, he hired Jim Harbaugh. They went to three NFC Title Games together and one Super Bowl. But a power struggle between the two pushed Harbaugh to Michigan and Baalke to Jacksonville. Even though it cost them Harbaugh, someone to challenge Baalke got them out of a bad situation.

There are a few candidates on the Jaguars' wishlist who would fit that bill. Both Lions coordinators, Johnson and Aaron Glenn would fit that bill. As would former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores. They have not requested an interview with Mike Vrabel, but he would be a similar candidate. Hiring someone who could not challenge Baalke, like Robert Saleh or Kellen Moore, would not get them out of this situation.

One change that the Jaguars announced when firing Doug Pederson was that the head coach would report straight to owner Shad Khan. If Khan hires a strong head coach, that could spell the end of Baalke. But if it's another uninspiring choice in Jacksonville, it could be a long season for the team next year.