With the full 2023 NFL schedule released, it’s now time to look at some of the best primetime matchups. In this case, the best Sunday Night Football games.

The official start to the 2023 NFL season will kick off when the Kansas City Chiefs host the Detroit Lions, which will technically be a Sunday Night Football broadcast, even though it is on a Thursday night. In the official Week 1 Sunday night contest, it will be a classic showdown of NFC East rivals when the Dallas Cowboys play against the New York Giants — which isn’t uncommon for a Sunday night matchup. NBC and Sunday Night Football go hand in hand with the NFC East it seems.

There will also be a Sunday Night Football game during Thanksgiving between the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers that is bound to have some serious NFC West ramifications, followed by a regular Sunday game with the Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Chargers. The final Sunday night game of the season is yet to be determined, as the NFL may flex in a game based on the playoff picture. One potential matchup to look for is the Atlanta Falcons against the New Orleans Saints at the Superdome that could determine the NFC South winner.

One of the most exciting games on the Sunday night schedule is in Week 4 when the defending Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, host the New York Jets. The game will feature a showdown between two top-five quarterbacks, two-time MVP Patrick Mahomes and four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers, in an early battle for AFC supremacy.

This is just to name a few of what is a stacked lineup, as there are a total of 19 games during this season’s broadcast. However, these are the five best Sunday Night Football games for the 2023 season.

5. Week 5: Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers

Would it be a Sunday Night Football game without the Dallas Cowboys? At least we get a historic rivalry matchup. These games are usually always fun, for fans and players. This is a Divisional Round matchup rematch from last year’s playoffs, which the 49ers won. But this isn’t the playoffs, so maybe the Cowboys can win this one.

4. Week 15: Baltimore Ravens at Jacksonville Jaguars

This Sunday Night Football game has all the makings for major playoff indications. The Jacksonville Jaguars are looking to build off what they did last year when they surprised everyone and made the playoffs. Will the Baltimore Ravens be hearing “DUUUVALLLL” all night? Or will Lamar Jackson return to his 2019 MVP form?

3. Week 12: Baltimore Ravens at Los Angeles Chargers

Now that Lamar Jackson has signed his historic contract, it’s time to see if he can come through and make it late in the season this year. Let’s hope so, because watching Jackson and Justin Herbert, two of the game’s best young quarterbacks, could make for a thrilling game.

2. Week 9: Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills are looking to avenge their lopsided loss in last year’s AFC Divisional Round against the Bengals. This might not be the only time they face each other this season, and that might not be a bad thing.

1. Week 4: Kansas City Chiefs at New York Jets

The Super Bowl champs are likely in for quite the matchup with a new-look New York Jets team. That is if all goes well with the Jets’ new veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers. How loud will MetLife Stadium be in early October? The only way this Sunday Night Football showdown would have been better is if it was at Arrowhead.