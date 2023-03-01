One of the premier events in the lead to the NFL Draft, the NFL Scouting Combine finally gets underway this week. The combine allows prospects to show what they’ve got in front of scouts from across the league. Naturally, the event is huge for both teams and prospects alike.

That said, it is also a huge event for the fans as well. Spectators love to speculate about the draft, and the combine allows them to get a more accurate picture of where certain players stand. As a result, the combine has built a dedicated following all its own.

The 2023 edition of the event figures to be more of the same. This draft class has a number of outstanding prospects, and the combine provides the best look at them yet. NFL enthusiasts of all kinds won’t want to miss the event unfold.

With that said, here’s the rundown on how to catch the NFL Scouting Combine for yourself.

Date, time and how to watch

Technically, the combine already began on Monday, but the televised portion will not begin until Thursday. Once it does, it will run for four straight days from Thursday to Sunday. Each day will start at a different time and feature different position groups participating in the workouts. Live coverage of all four days will air on NFL Network, NFL+ and NFL.com.

Thursday March 2, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET: defensive linemen and linebackers

Friday March 3, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET: defensive backs and special teams

Saturday March 4, 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET: quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends

Sunday March 5, 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET: running backs and offensive linemen

Additionally, a program known as Players Only Combine Presented by NOBULL will air on NFL+ each day, providing live coverage of positional drills with special guests. Below is a full list of the start times for the program, as well as each day’s guests.

Thursday March 2 at 3:30 p.m. ET: Rhett Lewis, Calais Campbell, Matthew Judon, Dwight Freeney and Devin White

Friday March 3 at 4 p.m. ET: Rhett Lewis, Joe Haden, Sauce Gardner, Kenny Moore and Jordan Poyer

Saturday March 4 at 2 p.m. ET: Kurt Warner, Steve Smith Sr., Adam Theilen, Dawson Knox and Dallas Goedert

Sunday March 5 at 1:30 p.m. ET: Joe Thomas, Shaun O’Hara, Taylor Lewan, Dion Dawkins, Maurice Jones-Drew, Michael Robinson, Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams

The entire combine will take place at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Fans can attend the event through NFL OnePass.

Participants and Format

The NFL has invited 319 prospects to participate in the combine. We won’t list all of them here, but here are some of the most notable prospects who should go very early in the NFL draft.

Kentucky QB Will Levis

Florida QB Anthony Richardson

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud

Alabama QB Bryce Young

Texas RB Bijan Robinson

TCU WR Quentin Johnston

Northwestern OT Peter Skoronski

Georgia DL Jalen Carter

Alabama LB Will Anderson Jr.

Illinois CB Devon Witherspoon

Each player will participate in position-specific drills, but also a number of general drills. Below is a list of those general drills.

40-yard dash

Bench press

Vertical jump

Broad jump

20-yard shuttle

60-yard shuttle

Three-cone drill

For anyone interested in the NFL Draft, the NFL Scouting Combine is absolutely a can’t-miss event. Be sure to tune in throughout the week to catch a glimpse of this class’ top prospects.