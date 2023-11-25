Everyone is going to be tuning in to watch Michigan and Ohio State face off, including a handful of NFL scouts

While the NFL world has had the attention of football fans over the past few days with Thanksgiving and Black Friday action, all eyes will be on college football on Saturday, with Michigan vs. Ohio State set to be one of the biggest games of the year. Everyone will be tuning in for this one, including NFL scouts, as a handful of teams will be represented at this game.

The allure of The Game and the longstanding rivalry between the Wolverines and Buckeyes is well known, but beyond that, there are a handful of star players on both sides that appear set to make the jump to the pros in the 2024 NFL Draft. Quite a few teams will be scouting this game, including squads that seem set to have high first-round picks such as the Arizona Cardinals, New York Giants, and New England Patriots.

Via Tom VanHaaren:

“The NFL teams below will be on hand for the Michigan-Ohio State game today: Tampa Bay, 49ers, Jaguars, Eagles, Cardinals, Colts, Bengals, Lions, Packers, Giants, Patriots, Raiders, Seahawks.”

The star allure of this game is hard to miss, as there are big names on both sides of the ball. Marvin Harrison Jr. of the Buckeyes is widely expected to be a top five pick and the first wide receiver off the board, while J.J. McCarthy of the Wolverines is expected to be a first-round quarterback should he declare for the 2024 draft.

One game obviously won't make-or-break these players' standings among the NFL scouts, but delivering in a big-time game would surely help their stock trend upwards. There's so much intrigue with this game already, but having the pros watching up the stakes even more, and it will be interesting to see who goes out and delivers for their school in this one.