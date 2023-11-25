The line in the sand is drawn. Tom Brady takes us through the Michigan-Ohio State rivalry ahead of this year's edition of The Game

The Game between Ohio State and Michigan today will be played in Ann Arbor, but courtesy of former Michigan Wolverines quarterback Tom Brady, in just a short 2 minute, 27 second ride, we're taking the bus straight to Goosebump City!

Wow.

Let me say that one more time for everyone.

Wow!

This is THE DEFINING RIVALRY in all of sports right now. Give me Michigan-Ohio State over Duke-North Carolina, Bears-Packers, Yankees-Red Sox, Lakers-Celtics, or Aaron Rodgers-Pfizer, and given the added stakes of this one (Michigan's sign-stealing scandal, no Jim Harbaugh, Ryan Day dropping his last two against Michigan, a spot in the Big Ten Championship and likely the College Football Playoff on the line), it feels like this could be the biggest edition of The Game we've seen in quite some time.

As Tom Brady said, the line in the sand is drawn clear as day. You're either rocking Scarlet and Gray or Maize and Blue. Now, as a college football agnostic, I have no dog in this fight. I'm coming at you from a mostly unbiased perspective here, and I imagine there are others out there who feel the same way as me. But even if you're if that's where you stand, if what you're rooting for today is a competitive football game and nothing else, if this hype video for The Game didn't send chills up and down your arms and legs at least once in those 147 seconds, I question whether you have a pulse, and whether you're actually a college football fan.

Get ready, friends. It's time for Michigan-Ohio State.