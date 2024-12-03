Among the NFL players who suffered injuries in Week 13, Baker Mayfield entered that unwanted mix. And Taysom Hill took a bad injury. But leading the high-profile way on the injury list, Christian McCaffrey and Trevor Lawrence both failed to finish their respective contests.

It isn’t getting better for San Francisco. McCaffrey, in just his fourth game of the season after missing the first eight, took a pitch right and after a step or two slid to the ground on a snowy night in Buffalo. He popped up and jogged to the sideline, briefly visiting the medical tent before moving on to the locker room.

Kyle Shanahan, the 49ers head coach, said it could be the end of the 2024 season for McCaffrey.

San Francisco 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey

Shanahan said McCaffrey suffered a potentially season-ending PCL injury Sunday night. It possibly ended what had become a terrible season for McCaffrey, who averaged only 50.5 rushing yards per game and failed to reach the end zone.

The 49ers stayed competitive without McCaffrey for a while, but it’s unlikely they could make a strong playoff run without him the rest of the way. Quarterback Brock Purdy said McCaffrey stands out as elite, according to cbsnews.com.

“He's one of the best running backs in the league,” Purdy said. “When you lose him like that, I think it takes away just sort of how we do some things in the offense.”

Shanahan said he believes McCaffrey suffered the injury on an 18-yard run that he nearly broke for a touchdown.

“It looked like he just got shoe-stringed there, he was about to break a house call,” Shanahan said. “It was frustrating. He had a great week of practice. I could feel his urgency and stuff.”

Purdy added, “He was on fire man. He looked great, hitting the holes hard, bouncing off guys, and making some great plays.”

Jacksonville Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence

Lawrence suffered a concussion on a tackle by Houston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair. Many NFL observers considered the play a dirty hit.

The Jaguars fell to 2-10 on the season and speculation began about whether Lawrence would be shut down for the remainder of the year. He signed a five-year, $275 million contract in the offseason.

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said he struggled to watch the injury, according to athlonsports.com.

“I was excited for Trevor to get back out there and start for our team and lead our football team this week,” Pederson said. “Again, it's unfortunate. It's a play that really has no business being in our league. It takes a little wind out of your sails. But on the flip side of that too, Mac came in and got us back in the football game. So proud of that too.”

Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield

A Carolina Panthers defender stepped on Mayfield’s right leg, but Mayfield missed only two plays. He is expected to be available in Week 14 against the Raiders.

However, Mayfield said the injury scared him, according to buccaneers.com.

“That was an interesting one,” said Mayfield, who briefly left the game in the third quarter after getting stepped on, initially believing he had suffered an Achilles tendon tear. “Honestly, it scared the daylights out of me. I've seen some people pop their Achilles before and they say it feels like you got cleated. Obviously, not knowing what exactly happened that's what I thought I did.”

Los Angeles Chargers WR Ladd McConkey

Apparently McConkey couldn’t hold up with the extra usage. The rookie had a season-high 12 targets, totaling eight catches for 105 yards in the first half against the Falcons. But he only caught one ball in the second half, leaving the game in the fourth quarter with a knee injury.

All Jim Harbaugh could offer in the postgame setting suggesting more tests needed to be done. Harbaugh said the team would figure out the extent of the injury Monday, according to boltbeat.com.

Baltimore Ravens WR Rashod Bateman

A knee injury sent the Ravens’ No. 2 receiver to the locker room. Details about the injury have been sketchy, but Bateman left the Eagles game in the third quarter.

Bateman had slightly broken through this season, catching 35 passes for 574 yards and five touchdowns.

Minnesota Vikings CB Stephon Gilmore

A hamstring injury sent Gilmore to the locker room. Fortunately, it may not be serious, according to a post on X by Alec Lewis.

“CB Stephon Gilmore has a low-grade hamstring injury, getting evaluated. Vikings HC Kevin O'Connell says he doesn't believe it's a long-term injury.”

New Orleans Saints TE Taysom Hill

Bad news for the Saints’ jack of all trades. Hill is done for the season with a knee injury, according to Ian Rapoport via nfl.com.

“Hill, who was carted of the field during the New Orleans Saints' 21-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, suffered a torn ACL and additional damage to his knee, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday.”

New York Jets CB Sauce Gardner

It looks like Gardner may have avoided a serious injury, according to sny.tv.

“I feel straight,” Gardner said. “We don’t see exactly what it is going on. I don’t think it’s too, too crazy. Me, I never had hamstring issues or nothing lie that, so I don’t know what it is, but I’m (gonna be) good. I’m always good.”

Gardner said he would likely undergo an MRI on Monday.

Philadelphia Eagles TE Dallas Goedert

More good news from the injury front as Goedert is believed to have only suffered a knee strain against the Ravens, according to a post on X by Jeff McLane.

“#Eagles TE Dallas Goedert’s knee injury wasn’t deemed serious upon initial diagnosis. He’ll undergo further testing today, but the team is hoping for just a sprain, an NFL source said.”

Pittsburgh Steelers WR Calvin Austin III

A concussion will likely sideline Austin for a period of time.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin mentioned Austin specifically after the game, saying he is undergoing concussion evaluation, according to triblive.com.