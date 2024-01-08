Here are the players whose Week 18 injuries could affect the NFL playoffs.

The NFL playoffs are upon us, but first, we need to look at the Week 18 injury roundup that will affect next week’s Super Wild Card Weekend. Several big-name players from playoff teams went down on Sunday as teams vied for playoff spots and positioning. Here’s what we know about their status as of Monday morning after the NFL Week 18 slate.

Pittsburgh Steelers OLB TJ Watt

Steelers superstar defender TJ Watt left the team’s playoff-clinching Week 18 win on Saturday over the Baltimore Ravens with a knee injury and did not return. On Sunday, TJ’s brother, JJ Watt, tweeted that the injury was the “best case scenario” given the circumstances and that it was a Grade 2 MCL sprain.

While that is great news for TJ Watt — he’ll be fine after a few weeks of rest — it does mean that the sack master will almost certainly not be playing in the Steelers’ Super Wild Card Weekend game against the Buffalo Bills.

Detroit Lions TE Sam LaPorta

Lions rookie tight end made NFL history early in his Week 18 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings, catching a touchdown pass that tied the record for rookie TE touchdowns and broke the rookie TE catches mark.

“Pro Bowl TE Sam LaPorta suffered a hyperextended knee and a bone bruise, source said after the MRI,” NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday. “He’s likely to miss some time, but as coach Dan Campbell said, not as bad as it could’ve been.”

That means there will likely be no LaPorta for the Lions when they host the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday in the NFL playoffs.

Detroit Lions WR/KR Kalif Raymond

Kalif Raymond also exited the Lions' win over the Vikings with a knee injury and got a similar injury update as LaPorta. The injury isn’t as bad as it looked, apparently, but that doesn’t mean he’ll be ready to go next week against the Rams.

Philadelphia Eagles WR AJ Brown

AJ Brown appears on the NFL Week 18 injury lineup after leaving the Eagles' loss to the New York Giants with a scary-looking knee injury. Missing their top wide receiver for the Monday night matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers would be brutal for Philly.

As of Monday morning, word is that “the Eagles are awaiting the results of the MRI on AJ Brown’s knee, per NBC Philly’s John Clark. However, the good news is he was greeting players coming into the locker room after the game without crutches or any other medical equipment.

I’m told the Eagles are awaiting the results of the MRI on AJ Brown’s knee I’m told AJ is feeling a lot better this morning. You could see AJ was greeting all of his teammates as they entered the locker room after the loss and he was not on crutches or anything pic.twitter.com/UkfqfLpVGM — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) January 8, 2024

Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts suffered an ugly-looking finger injury on his throwing hand against the Giants on Sunday. On Monday, NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero reported that the QB “underwent X-rays that showed no fracture in the middle finger on his throwing hand that he dislocated Sunday, per sources. Hurts said he’s taking it day-by-day.”

Buffalo Bills WR Gabe Davis

Bill wideout Gabe Davis left the game after suffering what looked like a non-contact knee injury in the Bills Week 18 AFC East-clinching win over the Miami Dolphins. As of Monday morning, no updates are available about the WR's availability for Super Wild Card Weekend.

Buffalo Bills CB Rasul Douglas

Rasul Douglas, who the Bills traded for at the NFL trade deadline and has been incredible since coming to the AFC went out in Week 18 with a knee injury. He may be good for next Sunday, though, as he told reporters after the game he probably could have continued, but backup CB Dane Jackson told him, “If you're not 100, I promise you I got you.” Which is why Douglas sat out.