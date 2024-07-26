The New Orleans Saints are looking to break their three-season streak of missing the playoffs. However, things would become much more difficult for the Saints without Marshon Lattimore on the field.

Lattimore was forced to leave Friday's training camp practice due to a hip flexor injury, via John Sigler of USA Today. There's no word yet on the severity of the injury.

However, the Saints defense would take a major blow should Lattimore have to miss extended time. It wouldn't be the first time injuries have kept the cornerback off the field. He suffered a hip flexor injury during the scouting combine in 2017. Furthermore, Lattimore has appeared in 17 out of a possible 36 games over the past two seasons.

Marshon Lattimore has been New Orleans' top cornerback for the majority of his NFL career. Through 90 total games, he has made 375 tackles, 86 passes defended and 15 interceptions. While there were rumors of a potential trade throughout the offseason, the Saints found a way to work it out with Lattimore.

Still, New Orleans knows all too well of the cornerback's injury history. The Saints selected Kool-Aid McKinstry in the second-round of the 2024 NFL Draft. If Lattimore were to get time, McKinstry would be thrown into the fire early into his NFL career.

But the Saints are hoping it doesn't get to that point. Despite his injuries, the cornerback is still a crucial part of the team's defense. New Orleans will be looking for a jump from the defense overall after ranking 14th in the league, allowing 327.2 yards per game in 2024.

The Saints are trying to remain optimistic about Lattimore being a major part of that defensive rejuvenation come Week 1. But until tests are done and the cornerback's status is official known, the Saints are in the dark for if/when Lattimore will make his training camp return.