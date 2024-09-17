We've got the NFL Week 3 Results According to Madden 25 to see who the game predicts will win. Last week, Madden 25 went 10-6 in its predictions, with an overall record of 21-11 since Week 1. Can it continue to accurately predict games? Let's find out as we simulate the third week of the 2024-2025 NFL Season.

NFL Week 3 Results According to Madden 25

New England Patriots vs. New York Jets – NFL Week 3 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 OT FINAL NE 3 3 0 7 0 13 NYJ 0 10 3 0 6 19

It wasn't a spectacular day for Aaron Rodgers and the Jets' offense, but they found a way to come together in OT. Despite trailing 6-0 for a good chunk of the first half, Breece Hall helped the team take their first lead with a 20-yard TD run. The Jets proceeded to score two more field goals, but failed to extend their lead beyond one score.

Jacoby Brissett was able to find TE Hunter Henry in the end zone with 4 minutes left, but neither team was able to take it past midfield for the rest of the game. But in OT, Rodgers suddenly woke up and found Allen Lazard for a 36-yard touchdown in OT. The Jets managed to defeat their divisional rival and start the year 2-1.

New York Giants vs. Cleveland Browns – NFL Week 3 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL NYG 3 6 3 0 12 CLE 7 0 7 7 21

After scoring three touchdowns in Week 2, the Giants were limited to just three field goals in the first half at Cleveland. The Browns didn't play well either. Deshaun Watson threw two interceptions, and scored no touchdowns in this contest. Instead, it was HB Jerome Ford who carried the team with three total touchdowns. He carried the ball 24 times for earned 132 total yards on the day.

Cleveland starts the year 2-1 while the Giants still search for their first win. At the very least for them, Malik Nabers caught 5 passes for 82 yards.

Green Bay Packers vs. Tennessee Titans – NFL Week 3 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL GB 0 7 0 7 14 TEN 3 7 0 7 17

Malik Willis was able to depend on Josh Jacobs and the run offense last week. But Tennessee's defense proved to be much more difficult for the running back, who only earned 62 yards on 18 carries. Malik Willis only ended up completing 10 of 19 passes, though he did run 4 times for 34 yards.

Although the score looks close, the Packers didn't score their second touchdown until there were 17 seconds left. They did not recover the Onside Kick, giving the Titans their first win of the season.

Will Levis didn't play much better as he ended up throwing another boneheaded interception in the fourth quarter. However, RB Tony Pollard performed well, earning 92 yards on 19 carries. His two touchdowns ultimately ended helping the Titans earn a narrow 17-14 victory.

Chicago Bears vs. Indianapolis Colts – NFL Week 3 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL CHI 7 3 3 3 16 IND 3 10 0 7 20

Caleb Williams promised to play better, and he did… for the first drive. He completed 4 consecutive passes as the Bears drove down the field. HB D'Andre Swift found the end zone on a 9 yard run, and things looked good for the Bears. Unfortunately, that would be the last time they entered the end zone for the rest of the game. They ended up settling for three field goals on two more red zone opportunities later on.

Anthony Richardson, meanwhile, played sloppy but efficiently enough. He completed only 58% of his passes, but did run 7 times for 53 yards. However, Johnathan Taylor was truly the key player here. He ran a whopping 29 times for 177 yards and a touchdown in the win. Because of his efficiency, the Colts dominated the Time of Possession.

The Colts end up winning their first game of the season as Caleb Williams goes below .500 for the first time in his NFL career.

Houston Texans vs. Minnesota Vikings – NFL Week 3 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL HOU 14 3 7 0 24 MIN 0 7 0 7 14

CJ Stroud and the Texans got off to a hot start in Minnesota. He ended up scoring two touchdown passes in the first quarter to Nico Collins and Stefon Diggs. Meanwhile, Sam Darnold and the Vikings only reached the red zone twice in the entire game.

Although the Texans' offense slowed down afterwards, they managed run down the clock with an efficient run-game. Although Joe Mixon is only listed as Questionable, we decided to limit him by putting Cam Akers ahead on the depth chart. Akers performed well earning 4.3 yards per carry as the Texans ran for 118 yards.

Houston begins the season 3-0 in what looks to be a promising year for DeMeco Ryans.

Philadelphia Eagles vs. New Orleans Saints – NFL Week 3 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL PHI 7 13 7 6 33 NO 3 7 0 15 25

If you watched the Eagles play against the Falcons last night, you might not agree with this score. However, it's not like Madden 25 knows about Philadelphia's recent struggles. Nevertheless, it believes the team will find a way to rebound from an ugly loss.

Although the Saints' offense has been constantly finding the end zone this season, they weren't able to score a touchdown until the second quarter. Meanwhile, the Eagles dropped 20 points in the first half (without A.J. Brown).

Down 27-10 at the beginning of the fourth, the Saints' offense finally woke up, but it was too late. Additionally, the Eagles managed to tack on two more field goals on time-wasting drives to extend their lead. In the end, Philly ended up winning 33-25, handing the Saints their first loss of the year.

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers – NFL Week 3 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL LAC 10 3 6 6 25 PIT 0 14 7 0 21

Although the Steelers' QB situation may not be completely resolved yet, we decided to start Justin Fields. And although Fields played well (16 for 28, 224 yards, two touchdowns), he couldn't score on the team's final drive of the game. The team managed to take a 21-13 lead after trailing 10-0, but things went south after that.

Justin Herbert found Quentin Johnston for a 10-yard touchdown pass late in the third, but missed him on the two-point conversion afterwards. However, L.A. still managed to take the lead with two consecutive field goal drives. However, with only a four-point lead, it seemed the Steelers were still poised to win.

Unfortunately, the Steelers' offense missed a crucial 4th & 3 at the Chargers' 18, giving L.A. their third win. The Steelers end up losing their first game of the season.

Denver Broncos vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – NFL Week 3 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL DEN 3 0 0 7 10 TB 14 7 7 7 28

Good news for Broncos fans: Bo Nix finally found the end zone. The bad news? It wasn't until the fourth quarter and after he threw three interceptions. Meanwhile, Baker Mayfield exploded, completing 19 of 25 passes for 273 yards and three touchdowns. Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Cade Otton all found the end zone as Mayfield spread the ball around.

Perhaps it's time for the Broncos to consider benching Nix to give the rookie some time to develop.

Carolina Panthers vs. Las Vegas Raiders – NFL Week 3 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL CAR 0 3 10 3 16 LV 0 7 7 3 17

This epic battle between two GOATS – Andy Dalton vs. Gardner Minshew – saw the Raiders barely winning this “shootout”. Jokes aside, this was a pretty entertaining matchup which saw multiple lead changes. Down 13-7, Minshew ended up finding Davante Adams for a big 39 yard score. Carolina went on to score a FG and settle for a 16-14 lead.

But Minshew played efficiently on his last drive, and Daniel Carlson scored the game-winning FG with 0:37 remaining. The Raiders start the year 2-1 as Carolina loses their first game in the Andy Dalton era.

Miami Dolphins vs. Seattle Seahawks – NFL Week 3 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL MIA 0 3 3 0 6 SEA 7 3 0 10 20

Skylar Thompson struggled against a strong Seahawks' defense, which held Miami to just 6 points in this contest. While their offense wasn't amazing, the Seahawks' defense managed to force two turnovers. Julian Love scored a touchdown after picking Thompson off in the fourth quarter to extend their lead to 17-6. The Seahawks managed to start their season 3-0.

The Dolphins, meanwhile, hope to have Tyler Huntley ready for Week 4. Furthermore, it might be time they consider looking for a QB of the future if Tua continues to get hurt.

Baltimore Ravens vs. Dallas Cowboys – NFL Week 3 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL BAL 14 3 7 7 31 DAL 7 17 7 7 38

The Cowboys' offense rebounded from an ugly showing against the Saints to defeat the Baltimore Ravens. Dak Prescott threw three touchdown passes, two of which CeeDee Lamb caught. Prescott also managed to throw over 330 yards in the win, and committed no turnovers.

On the other side, the Ravens' offense performed much better than they did last week. Lamar Jackson completed over 66% of his passes for 263 yards while running 9 times for 61 yards. However, what killed the Ravens was a slow second quarter. Despite leading 14-7 at the end of the first, the Ravens were outscored 17-3 in the second quarter as Dallas took a 24-17 lead.

Both teams kept it close, but Jackson failed to reach the end zone on the team's last drive. With the loss, the Ravens begin their season 0-3. The Cowboys go 2-1 as they battle Philadelphia for the top spot in the NFC East.

San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams – NFL Week 3 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL SF 0 7 3 11 21 LAR 7 10 7 3 27

Without Deebo Samuel and Christian McCaffrey, the 49ers' offense struggled against their divisional rivals. But to be fair, the Rams were also without their star wideout, Cooper Kupp. However, Matthew Stafford still seemed to make it work without his top wideout. Blake Corum also played better than last week, as he ran 15 times for 55 yards and a touchdown.

Brock Purdy scored a touchdown, but also threw an interception which was returned all the way to the SF 14 yard-line. The Rams found the end zone and extended their lead 17-7 at the half. However, San Francisco brought things back together by scoring 14 unanswered points to make it 24-21. However, the Rams ran the clock down as they converted a field goal with only 0:29 remaining.

The 49ers begin the year 1-2 while the Rams win their first game of the year.

Detroit Lions vs. Arizona Cardinals – NFL Week 3 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL DET 7 14 3 10 34 AZ 7 10 0 7 24

Both offenses played well until the second half. In the first half, both teams scored a combined 38 points. In the second, they only scored a combined 20. However, the Lions enjoyed a better game overall and won comfortably with a two-possession lead. Jared Goff played much better this go-around, scoring two touchdowns and over 290 yards.

David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs continue to be an effective duo for the team. They earned a combined 186 yards from scrimmage on 32 total touches and two touchdowns. With the win, the Lions go 2-1 and rebound from a loss against Tampa Bay.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Atlanta Falcons – NFL Week 3 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL KC 0 14 0 14 28 ATL 7 0 10 0 17

The Falcons nearly defeated the Chiefs, who seemed to only play well in the second and fourth quarter. However, Atlanta missed several opportunities to extend their lead. For example, in the third quarter they settled for a field goal on a 4th & goal at the KC 2 yard-line. Then, they opted to punt instead of go for it on a 4th & 1 at the KC 39 in the fourth quarter.

Worst of all, Kirk Cousins threw an interception in the red zone at the end of the first half. Because of these mistakes, it felt like the Falcons lost this game more than the Chiefs won. Nevertheless, Mahomes and co. start the year 3-0.

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Buffalo Bills – NFL Week 3 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL JAX 3 7 0 13 23 BUF 10 7 7 7 31

Josh Allen and the Bills held off a potential Jaguars comeback as they start the year 3-0. Trevor Lawrence struggled against the Bills' defense, throwing two interceptions in the loss. Meanwhile, Josh Allen enjoyed a productive day. He threw for 285 yards while running 6 times for 37 yards. He also scored three touchdowns in the victory.

The Jaguars did score a touchdown to make it 31-23 with 1:59 remaining. However, they missed the extra point, only making things worse for themselves. Nevertheless, they still had a chance to come back. Instead, they missed the Onside Kick attempt and went 0-3 to start the year.

Washington Commanders vs. Cincinnati Bengals – NFL Week 3 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL WAS 7 7 7 0 21 CIN 10 7 3 10 30

The final game of the week finally saw Joe Burrow and the Bengals earn their first win of the year. However, things were a bit shaky until the final quarter. In fact, the Bengals were actually down 21-20 to start the fourth quarter.

Jayden Daniels is continuing to play well, but he struggled to maintain the lead in the end. He ended up completing 17 of 26 passes for 203 yards while also running 5 times for 26 yards. He also scored the team's first touchdown of the day, as Brian Robinson Jr. and Austin Ekeler scored the other two.

But Burrow and the Bengals got their act together. Evan McPhearson helped his team take the lead with a 49 yard FG to make it 23-21. After a quick three-and-out, Cincinnati got the ball again. Ja'Marr Chase caught a 23-yard touchdown pass just a few plays later and the rest was history. The Bengals won their first game of the season.

Overall, that wraps up the NFL Week 3 Results according to Madden 25. We look forward to seeing how these results pan out. In the meanwhile, find out when you can update your rosters before Week 3 begins this Thursday.

For more gaming and NFL news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.