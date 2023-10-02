Week 4 of the NFL season is nearly over, and we have seen a lot of surprising outcomes this season. Supposed close games turned into blowouts, and games that we expected to be one-sided went down the wire. Unfortunately, one thing was consistent among all the games: the injuries.

As usual, multiple NFL stars went down with varying injuries throughout Week 4. This is a common occurrence considering the physical nature of the sport. Let's go down the line and look at which players have suffered a notable injury in Week 4.

Kenny Pickett, Steelers QB

What even are the Pittsburgh Steelers. Week after week, this team has has looked completely different. To make matters worse for the Steelers, their starting quarterback has suffered an injury.

During their upset loss to the Houston Texans, sophomore quarterback Kenny Pickett suffered a devastating knee injury early in the game. The Steelers QB was forced out of the game, and there are concerns that he has suffered a major injury. Pickett has struggled to start the season, but he's shown flashes of talent when he's given better tools.

The Steelers hope that Kenny Pickett's injury only forces him out for a few weeks and not an extended period of time. The initial reports do suggest that the QB might have avoided an ACL injury, which is a good thing.

Mike Evans, Buccaneers, WR

Mike Evans came into the season looking for greatness. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers star is on the cusp on getting his ninth straight 1,000 yard season. Should he achieve that, he'd be the first player in NFL history to achieve such a feat. It's a remarkable display of consistency from the star WR.

Unfortunately, his 1,000 yard campaign could be in jeopardy this season. During the Buccaneers' win against the New Orleans Saints, Mike Evans was taken out of the game due an injury. It was later revealed that the injury was a hamstring ailment, which can be tricky to recover from.

Evans will likely miss a couple of games due to the injury. However, it remains to be seen just how long the injury will take to recover from.

Tre'Davious White just can't catch a break, man. A couple of seasons ago, White's season prematurely ended after the Bills cornerback suffered an ACL tear. White was able to return midway through the 2022 season, and it seemed like the star was returning back to his previous form.

Unfortunately, White would suffer another season-ending injury during Week 4 of the NFL season. The Bills star CB suffered a torn Achilles against the Dolphins during Week 4 of the NFL season. The injury is likely to end White's season, and could put his playing career into question as well.

Davante Adams, Raiders, WR

After suffering an apparent concussion a week ago, Davante Adams once again finds himself on the injury list after suffering a shoulder injury. However, the Las Vegas Raiders star was able to return to the field, which is a good sign.

Tee Higgins, Bengals, WR

The injury woes continue for the Cincinnati Bengals. QB Joe Burrow is dealing with a calf injury that seems to be bothering him heavily during their games. The star QB has looked like a shell of himself, with his #2 and #3 receivers adding more trouble by not being able to secure some of his catches.

Now, Tee Higgins is set to miss some time after the Bengals WR suffered a rib injury during their NFL Week 4 showdown vs. the Tennessee Titans. This comes at a rather tough time for Cincinnati, as the team is in real danger of starting the season 1-4 after five weeks of play.

Javonte Williams, Broncos, RB

The Denver Broncos were able to secure their first win of the season after coming back against the Chicago Bears. Their offense looked so much better than it did last season, and part of that is thanks to their balanced attack.

However, in their victories, the Broncos still can't get a lucky break. Star running back Javonte Williams exited their game after suffering a hip injury. Losing their top running back after winning their first game of the season seems emblematic of their season struggles.

Other notable injuries: