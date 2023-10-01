The Pittsburgh Steelers have been struggling to keep pace with the Houston Texans in Week 4. However, the Steelers luck got much worse with Kenny Pickett having to leave the game.

Pickett was ruled out for the remainder of the game with a knee injury, via Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. Before going down with injury, Pickett had completed 15-of-23 passes for 114 yards and an interception.

With less than eight minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, the Steelers have yet to find the end zone. They've struggled to do anything offensively, gaining just 194 yards of total offense. Needless to say, Houston has been able to take advantage and lead 23-6.

Offense has been a major problem for the Steelers this season. Heading into Week 4, Pittsburgh ranked 27th in total offense, averaging 275.7 yards per game. They've been held back by their run game, which ranks 30th in the NFL by gaining 67 YPG. However, their pass offense hasn't necessarily been spectacular either, ranking 17th in the league by averaging 208.7 YPG.

Kenny Pickett is obviously the center of the passing offense. He hasn't been the most successful this year, throwing for 689 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions. The Steelers would like to see Pickett limit his touchdowns and perhaps add some air to their passing game.

Of course, that can only happen if Pickett is healthy. He'll at least be out for the remainder of Pittsburgh's matchup against the Texans. But moving forward, the Steelers are hoping to lick their wounds and move on are looking for Pickett to be back under center as soon as possible.