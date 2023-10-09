Week 5 of the NFL season was another rough weekend from an injury perspective. Travis Kelce, Justin Jefferson, and James Conner were just a few of the stars to leave their games early on Sunday due to injury — with Kelce being the only one to come back in. Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano also suffered a serious injury during the team's excursion in London, while New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones continued to get pummeled behind an awful Giants offensive line.

With all of these injuries, here is the Week 5 injury roundup with the most up-to-date information following the games on Sunday.

Travis Kelce

The Kansas City Chiefs star tight end went down in the second quarter on Sunday with a non-contact injury after slipping on the turf at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. The injury — which the team later diagnosed as a low right ankle sprain — kept Travis Kelce out for a few drives, but eventually, Patrick Mahomes' top target returned to the field with a heavily taped ankle. Kelce finished with 10 catches for 67 yards and a touchdown and did not seem to be slowed down by his ankle issues. Kelce's injury does not appear to be a serious one, and he should be in line to play in Week 6.

Anthony Richardson

With so many injury question marks after Week 5, Anthony Richardson received an early diagnosis of his shoulder ailment. The Indianapolis Colts quarterback suffered a Grade 3 AC joint sprain after getting tackled on a run in the second quarter against the Tennesse Titans. He will be out for Week 6 and could miss at least a month if not longer. Anthony Richardson will get a second opinion, but Colts head coach Shane Steichen confirmed that the rookie, “will miss some time.”

Justin Jefferson

Justin Jefferson did not return to the Minnesota Vikings' Week 5 game against the Chiefs after slipping while running a route. According to the team, Jefferson suffered a hamstring injury and he is still undergoing tests. His timetable for return is currently unknown.

Daniel Jones

New York Giants QB Daniel Jones has gotten beat up all season, and on Sunday, he left the game against the Miami Dolphins in the fourth quarter with a neck injury. Giants head coach Brian Daboll told reporters on Monday that he is optimistic that Jones will suit up in Week 6, though Jones said that this injury feels similar to the one that caused him to miss the final six games of the 2021 season. The team is awaiting MRI results to understand the full extent of his injury.

Matt Milano

A week after losing cornerback Tre'Davious White for the season with a torn Achilles, the Buffalo Bills found out that star linebacker Matt Milano will also miss the remainder of the campaign. Milano — a First-Team All-Pro nominee a year ago — suffered a fractured leg and a knee injury against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London. His loss is a huge blow to the Bills defense.

James Conner

Arizona Cardinals running back James Connor left the second quarter of Sunday's contest against the Cincinnati Bengals with a knee injury and did not return. The 28-year-old jogged to the locker room under his own power after twisting his knee on this play.

Conner's status for Week 6 is up in the air, but the team does not believe that the injury is a serious one.