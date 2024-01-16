The NFL Divisional Round is here and the playoff bracket has been set. Which teams advanced, and who will they be playing?

Super Wild Card Weekend is officially complete. The first round of the playoffs was fun, but NFL action only gets more intense the deeper we get into the postseason. The next step is the Divisional Round, and there are tons of thrilling matchups scheduled for this week. Six teams have been eliminated, and eight teams have advanced to the next round. In this article, we will look at the updated NFL playoff bracket for both the AFC and NFC.

NFL playoff bracket: AFC

(1) Baltimore Ravens vs. (4) Houston Texans

(2) Buffalo Bills vs. (3) Kansas City Chiefs

Eliminated teams: Cleveland Browns, Miami Dolphins, Pittsburgh Steelers

NFL playoff bracket: NFC

(1) San Francisco 49ers vs. (7) Green Bay Packers

(3) Detroit Lions vs. (4) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Eliminated teams: Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, Los Angeles Rams

How to watch Divisional Round

Texans vs. Ravens @ 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Jan. 20 – ESPN/ABC

Packers vs. 49ers @ 8:15 p.m. ET on Saturday, Jan. 20 – FOX

Buccaneers vs. Lions @ 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 21 – NBC

Chiefs vs. Bills @ 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 21 – CBS

Divisional Round storylines

The Divisional Round will be the first we see of both of the one-seeded teams. The Baltimore Ravens and the San Francisco 49ers both had a first round bye and both rested a lot of their players during Week 18, so they will be fresh in the Divisional Round. Rust is also a concern, though, and that will be worrisome after the impressive Wild Card performances their opponents put up.

The Ravens will be playing the Houston Texans. Houston believes in themselves, as C.J. Stroud has completely turned the football team around. Stroud has found a special connection with Nico Collins, but the young duo will be tested against Baltimore. The Ravens allow the least amount of points per game (16.5). Baltimore isn't all defense, though, as they also are the best rushing team in the NFL. Lamar Jackson leads a unit with a league-high 2,661 rushing yards.

The 49ers also had a first-round bye, and they will be playing a seventh-seeded Green Bay Packers team that few expected to make the playoffs, let alone the Divisional Round. Like the Texans found with Stroud, the Packers have also found a gem at the quarterback position. Jordan Love backed up Aaron Rodgers for years, but he looks like the real deal.

The Packers are young and hungry, but the 49ers are arguably the best team in the NFL. Brock Purdy is surrounded by tons of talent. Christian McCaffrey, Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel, and George Kittle make San Francisco stacked at the skill positions.

The Buffalo Bills and Kansas Chiefs will also face each other in the Divisional Round. A Buffalo loss against the Chiefs in the playoffs has become all too familiar for Bills fans, as the Chiefs ended the Bills season in both 2020 and 2021. Both of those games were thrillers, though, and this game truly could go either way.

Both teams played in extreme weather in the Wild Card Round, so we know both teams will be mentally tough. We also know that both teams have dangerous offenses. Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are the best quarterback and tight end in the NFL, respectively. Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs are among the best at their positions as well, though.

The Detroit Lions had to wait the longest to discover their Divisional Round opponent, and they will be taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After a win against the Philadelphia Eagles, Tampa Bay is motivated. Their defense looked incredible against an Eagles team that was in the Super Bowl last year.

The Lions are also motivated as they won their first playoff game as a franchise since 1991. Detroit is hungry to continue winning, and they have the talent to do so.