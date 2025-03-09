The Arizona Cardinals could be in for an exciting offseason. Arizona was a competitive team during the 2024 season, competing for a playoff spot until the end of the regular season. The Cardinals are positioned well to add a lot of talent during free agency and the 2025 NFL Draft. They got a head start on Sunday, extending one defensive player just before the league's legal tampering period on Monday.

The Cardinals and linebacker Baron Browning have agreed to a contract extension per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. It is a two-year contract worth $15 million with upside to reach $19 million.

This is great news for Arizona. The Cardinals have plenty of needs to fill during NFL free agency and could have entered a bidding war for Browning's services. By extending him before free agency, the Cardinals theoretically saved themselves money and the possibility of losing Browning altogether.

Arizona acquired Browning at the trade deadline in November, sending a sixth-round pick to the Broncos in exchange for Browning. The Cardinals seem to have long-term plans for Browning as a part of their defensive front seven.

Browning has been a roleplayer during his NFL career up until this point. His best season came in 2023 where he logged 25 total tackles and four-and-a-half sacks with the Broncos.

The Cardinals are expected to invest significant resources in their defensive line this offseason. This move locks Browning in as a useful depth and rotational piece for the Cardinals over the next few seasons.

Cardinals connected to Eagles' star pass rusher ahead of NFL free agency

The Cardinals are also connected to one premier edge rusher in NFL free agency.

ESPN released an article on Thursday that paired NFL free agents with teams who may want to sign them ahead of free agency. The staff over at ESPN paired the Cardinals with Eagles edge rusher Josh Sweat.

“Arizona coach Jonathan Gannon worked with Sweat in Philly, so he knows what he'd be getting in the 6-foot-5, 265-pound edge rusher,” ESPN wrote. “Sweat had eight sacks and 33 pressures in the regular season and recorded 2.5 sacks in the Eagles' Super Bowl LIX win. He would add much-needed pass-rushing juice to Gannon's defense, using his speed-to-power to get to the quarterback.”

Sweat will be one of the most coveted players in free agency after his dominating performance in Super Bowl 59.

Spotrac projects that Sweat has a market value of $18.8 million in free agency. That number could be higher due to perception after the Super Bowl, or because of a bidding war for his services.

Arizona is capable of competing with other NFL teams to hand Sweat a massive contract.

Adding Sweat would be a huge addition for Arizona. It will be interesting to see if they pursue him this week.