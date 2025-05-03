After bolstering their defensive front with key signings like Josh Sweat and Dalvin Tomlinson, the Arizona Cardinals appear ready to pivot their attention toward the offensive side of the ball. While the offensive line remains a priority, there's increasing buzz around the idea of adding another veteran wide receiver, and Amari Cooper might be the perfect fit.

Once considered one of the NFL's top route runners, Cooper remains unsigned after a turbulent 2024 season split between the Browns and Bills. His final numbers – 44 receptions, 547 yards, and four touchdowns – don't reflect the five-time Pro Bowler's true capabilities. Injuries and chemistry issues with both Deshaun Watson and Josh Allen may have masked his remaining potential.

Listing seven potential landing spots for Amari Cooper for NFL.com, Kevin Patra included the Cardinals, who stand out as the most logical fit. With Kyler Murray returning to full strength and Arizona assembling a young receiving core led by Marvin Harrison Jr., adding a proven veteran could be a smart step forward. Cooper's presence would offer a reliable third-down option and a seasoned mentor for a group still developing its identity,

Murray has shown flashes of brilliance but needs consistent pass-catching support to take the next leap. Cooper, even in a reduced role, could bring stability to the passing game and provide Arizona with a dependable red-zone threat. His ability to separate on short and intermediate routes also aligns well with the kind of rhythm offense Murray thrives in.

Arizona still has financial flexibility and a need at wideout. Signing Cooper to a one-year prove-it deal could be a win-win scenario: low risk, high potential reward. With few impactful pass catchers left on the NFL free agency board, this could be one of the smartest late additions of the offseason.

If the Cardinals want to elevate their offense in 2025, Cooper may be the missing piece they didn't know they needed.