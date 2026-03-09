The Atlanta Falcons have had a busy offseason so far, hiring Kevin Stefanski to be their new coach, and recently emerging as the favorites to sign the released Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. The Falcons are looking to bounce back after an eighth straight year of missing the postseason in 2025.

Now, the Falcons have received some additional help in the wide receiver room in free agency.

“Reunion: Veteran WR Olamide Zaccheaus is signing with the Falcons, per sources. Seven years after making Atlanta’s roster as an undrafted free agent, OZ is back in the ATL…” reported NFL insider Tom Pelissero on X, formerly Twitter.

Indeed, Zaccheaus was a key part of the Falcons' offensive attack for multiple seasons prior to joining Chicago, establishing himself as a speedy weapon in the open field, and bringing that same energy to the Bears last season on their surprising run to the divisional round of the NFC playoffs.

The signing comes soon after the Falcons surprised many by releasing wide receiver Darnell Mooney, who suffered through an injury-plagued 2025 season in Atlanta following a breakout campaign in 2024.

The hope is that Zaccheaus, and potentially a receiver that the Falcons could add in the draft this year, will be able to provide reliable support around Drake London, who has established himself as a legit number one wideout over the last couple of seasons.

Meanwhile, the likely signing of Tagovailoa provides the Falcons with an insurance policy for starter Michael Penix Jr., who suffered the third ACL injury of his football career in 2025, after what was an up and down season in his first full year at the helm in Atlanta.

The Falcons will certainly be hoping that Penix Jr. is able to stay on the field in 2026, and that Zaccheaus will pick up where he left off in Atlanta's wide receiver room.