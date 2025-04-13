The Atlanta Falcons are ready to take over the NFC South during the 2025 NFL season. Atlanta only won eight games during the 2024 season but saw signs of promise from rookie quarterback Michael Penix Jr. The Falcons are expected to address their defense with their first pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on April 24th.

The Falcons were linked to Alabama defender Jihaad Campbell in a recent 2025 NFL mock draft.

“While the Falcons run a hybrid defense, Campbell would be an instant contributor playing either the MIKE or the WILL,” Jeff Kerr of CBS Sports wrote on Saturday. “The best linebacker in this class, the physicality and ability to cover sideline-to-sideline significantly helps Campbell become a Day 1 starter in the league.”

As Kerr noted, Campbell could step in right away and contribute at multiple linebacker spots. The Falcons could draft Campbell and figure out how best to use him during training camp. He could compete with other new additions like Divine Deablo and Leonard Floyd for a starting job or a rotational role in 2025.

One factor the Falcons should consider related to Campbell is his recent injury history.

Campbell did not participate in Alabama's pro day because he was recovering from surgery on his shoulder. He had the surgery on his left shoulder to repair a torn labrum.

There are a few reasons why this is important.

First, it could limit what kind of role Atlanta creates for Campbell during his rookie season.

Second, it means the Falcons do not have as much information about Campbell as they do other prospects who participated in pro days.

Campbell did participate at the NFL Combine, running a 4.52 40-yard dash. But he did not participate in the bench press or vertical jump.

Falcons linked to several defensive players in 2025 NFL Draft by AFC scout

Jihaad Campbell is far from the only defensive player paired with the Falcons.

ESPN's Jordan Reid shared in a recent article that both the Falcons and Buccaneers are linked to a ‘horde' of defensive players ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft.

“An AFC scout told me last week that he'd ‘be stunned if they don't take a defensive lineman,'” Reid wrote on Thursday. “There will be plenty of options at No. 15 overall, with edge rushers Mike Green (Marshall) and Shemar Stewart (Texas A&M) being heavily linked to Atlanta since the combine.”

If Atlanta does not pick Campbell, there are plenty of other defensive players to choose from.

It will be fascinating to see who the Falcons draft in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.