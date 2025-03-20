The Tampa Bay Buccaneers seem happy with a new edge rusher, and they’re in the mix for other good things in the upcoming draft. However, a popular mock draft pick, who is an Alabama star, missed his Pro Day because of surgery, according to nbcsports.com.

Linebacker Jihaad Campbell is one of the top defensive prospects in the 2025 draft. But he didn’t participate in Alabama’s Pro Day on Wednesday. Campbell is recovering from left shoulder surgery as he reportedly had a torn labrum.

Campbell impressed NFL scouts in the Scouting Combine, running a 4.52 in the 40-yard dash. However, he did not bench press or do the vertical jump.

Will LB Jihaad Campbell be ready for start of 2025 season?

This type of injury, and the timing of it, brings into question whether Campbell will be ready to go in Week 1. He has been landing often with the Buccaneers in Round 1. They hold the No. 19 pick.

Here is the Pro Football Network scouting report on the 6-foot-2, 235-pound Campbell.

“Jihaad Campbell has the skillset to be a disruptive defender at linebacker and can impact the game in both phases,” PFN wrote. “He has excellent size and length and is an outstanding athlete overall. He is an explosive mover who flashes very good short-area quickness and straight-line speed.

“Campbell is a highly versatile player who is best as an off-ball backer (who) is also asked to rush the passer as a blitzer. (He utilizes) his explosiveness, power, and length. Campbell has an exciting blend of speed, power, and length to be a highly disruptive player at the second level of an NFL defense.”

Jihaad Campbell enjoyed the tutelage of Nick Saban

Those are the high points the Buccaneers might like. Campbell recently said he learned a lot from Saban before the veteran Alabama coach stepped down, according to al.com.

“I appreciate him for mentoring me,” Campbell said. “And guiding me through a lot of different things for my two years that he was there. My freshman and sophomore year. And he had to retire, that was the best decision for him, and as his players and as a whole program, we definitely respected that and we appreciated it.”

There are several things Campbell would need to work on to be ready for the Buccaneers' lineup.

“Campbell is a reactionary player rather than an instinctive defender,” PFN wrote. “He is a read-and-react linebacker who has to see the play develop in front of him rather than anticipate the play. His instincts and awareness are below average. And he often is a culprit of falling for traps, counters, and reverses.”