The 2025 NFL Draft is just two weeks away. Now that it is so close, many NFL teams are putting the finishing touches on their big boards and preparing for the big day. This close to the draft is also when rumors start to fly around much more frequently than before. Two NFL teams, the Falcons and Buccaneers, are rumored to be linked to several defensive stars ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Both Atlanta and Tampa Bay need to add some serious reinforcements on defense. It would not be surprising to see either team use all of their draft picks on defensive players.

The folks over at ESPN dropped some interesting draft nuggets in a recent article. Those nuggets suggest both teams are dead set on adding defensive talent.

The Falcons only have three picks in the 2025 NFL Draft before the seventh round. As a result, they will need to choose players very carefully.

ESPN's Jordan Reid shared how confident one AFC scout is in Atlanta drafting a defensive player.

“An AFC scout told me last week that he'd ‘be stunned if they don't take a defensive lineman,'” Reid wrote on Thursday. “There will be plenty of options at No. 15 overall, with edge rushers Mike Green (Marshall) and Shemar Stewart (Texas A&M) being heavily linked to Atlanta since the combine.”

Jordan Reid pairs the Buccaneers with two talented defensive linemen ahead of 2025 NFL Draft

Meanwhile, Reid chose a few defensive players who could be good fits for the Buccaneers as well.

“Defense is a priority for the Bucs, and two names that have been linked to them the most are linebacker Jihaad Campbell(Alabama) and edge rusher Donovan Ezeiruaku (Boston College),” Reid wrote.

The Buccaneers have been consistently linked to Campbell and should be in range to select him with the 19th overall pick.

“Campbell is viewed as a potential eventual successor to Lavonte David and a long-term centerpiece of Bowles' defense,” Reid concluded. “And Ezeiruaku has become a hot name in league circles and could be drafted much higher than originally expected.”

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles admitted on Monday that his team needs more depth on defense. Don't be surprised to see Tampa focus on defense in the draft.