The Minnesota Vikings had an early scare against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday at US Bank Stadium. The visitors started the scoring with back-to-back field goals until the Vikings scored two of their own courtesy of Will Reichard in the second period to remain afloat, 9-6, at halftime.

Unfortunately, those were the last points of Minnesota.

The Vikings failed to find the endzone against the Falcons, as their offense got tied up throughout the game. Quarterback JJ McCarthy went 11-of-21 for 158 yards and two interceptions. He got sacked six times.

Coach Kevin O'Connell, who was visibly dejected in the postgame conference, didn't offer excuses for their defeat. But he also expressed optimism heading into Week 3.

“Our team will handle the adversity that is now at our feet. We will go back to work and improve immediately,” said O'Connell, as shared by Vikings reporter Matthew Coller.

He also credited the Falcons for staying aggressive, while admitting that the Vikings need to fill their glaring holes on offense.

“We’ve got to find a way to stay on the field longer, because it’s an important part of how we need to play as a team, especially against a team like that,” added O'Connell, as quoted by the Associated Press.

For his part, McCarthy took accountability for his poor performance.

“We’ve got a lot to do, and I’ve got a lot to do personally,” said McCarthy.

Minnesota only had 46 plays for 198 yards. In comparison, Atlanta logged 63 plays for 326 yards.

Wide receiver Justin Jefferson had three receptions for 81 yards, but his teammates didn't find much success. For what it's worth, the 26-year-old star matched NFL legend Larry Fitzgerald Jr. as the youngest players in league history to reach 500 career catches.

The Vikings were coming off a come-from-behind win in Week 1 against the Chicago Bears, 27-24. They, however, failed to mount a rally against the Falcons, who found an unlikely hero in kicker Parker Romo.

But knowing O'Connell, he can quickly draw up a strategy to return to the win column in Week 3 against the Cincinnati Bengals.