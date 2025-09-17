The Atlanta Falcons recently picked up a big road win over the Minnesota Vikings to improve their record to 1-1 on the young 2025 season. While the offense left a lot to be desired, especially in the red zone, Atlanta's defense put together an elite performance, holding Minnesota to just six points on the evening.

Unfortunately, the Falcons didn't make it through this game unscathed, as their best cornerback, AJ Terrell, went down with a hamstring late in the second quarter from which he did not return.

On Wednesday, Falcons head coach Raheem Morris gave the latest update on Terrell's status moving forward.

“Falcons HC Raheem Morris said cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. is now week-to-week with a hamstring injury,” said Morris, per NFL insider Adam Schefter of ESPN on X, formerly Twitter.

The good news for Atlanta is that they have what should be an easier game this week against the Carolina Panthers, who have been dreadful on offense through two games this season and currently sit at 0-2.

Is the Falcons' defense legit?

The Atlanta Falcons had plenty of things going for their defense on Sunday night in Minnesota, including a Vikings team that at one point was down to a third string offensive lineman, as well as a quarterback in JJ McCarthy who has looked like a deer in the headlights for seven out of the eight quarters of his NFL career thus far.

Still, for a Falcons team that hasn't had a good pass rush in well over a decade, it had to be encouraging for fans to see the team put together six sacks and two interceptions on the evening, regardless of the deficiencies of the opponent.

This week, the Falcons will likely be working hard to improve their offense in practice, which was not great in the Sunday night game in Minnesota, particularly in the red zone.

However, quarterback Michael Penix Jr. has looked impressive through five games of his NFL career, and the team will likely open up more of the playbook for him as his confidence continues to grow.

In any case, the Falcons will next take the field on Sunday in Carolina.