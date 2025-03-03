The Baltimore Ravens have built their identity around a dominant defense for years. However, in the ever-evolving landscape of the NFL, staying ahead requires constant adaptation. Their 2024 season was filled with promise, yet their shortcomings became glaringly obvious in the AFC Divisional Round. Among those weaknesses, none stood out more than the inconsistency of their pass rush. If Baltimore truly wants to take the next step in 2025, they must make a decisive move to strengthen their defense. The answer? Acquiring a strong veteran edge rusher who brings the skill, experience, and tenacity needed to elevate the Ravens' front seven.

Knocking on the Door, But Not Breaking Through

The AFC remains one of the most challenging conferences in football. Unfortunately for the Ravens, that reality doesn’t make their latest playoff exit any easier to stomach.

Lamar Jackson is still chasing his first Super Bowl appearance. The heartbreak of this postseason loss was particularly gut-wrenching. With the game on the line against the Buffalo Bills, a potential game-tying two-point conversion slipped through the hands of Mark Andrews, allowing the Bills to escape with the win.

Individually, Baltimore had plenty of bright spots—Jackson played at an MVP level, Derrick Henry delivered an impressive debut season in the backfield, and the defense found its stride after key midseason adjustments. And yet, it still wasn’t enough.

The Ravens have remained one of the NFL’s most well-run franchises for decades. They have consistently made the right personnel moves to compensate for roster turnover. However, as they watch a dynamic offense and a surging defense fall just short yet again, the real challenge will be figuring out how to finally push Jackson and this team to the Super Bowl stage.

Here we'll try to identify the perfect trade that the Baltimore Ravens must try to complete in the 2025 NFL offseason.

Reinforcing The Defense

The Ravens are in an enviable position heading into the 2025 season. Their offense remains largely intact from last year, with every key playmaker expected to return. Even better, offensive coordinator Todd Monken—who was drawing interest for head coaching opportunities—has signed an extension. This ensures continuity on that side of the ball.

However, if Baltimore wants to finally break through in the AFC, the defense needs reinforcements. The unit had early struggles in 2024, adjusting to a new system and coordinator, but found its rhythm after some critical personnel shifts—most notably utilizing Kyle Hamilton in a hybrid role. By season’s end, the Ravens ranked 10th in total defense. They allowed just 324.4 yards per game. They also tightened up even further in the playoffs, surrendering only 276.5 yards per contest.

Still, with a few key defensive decisions looming, bolstering the pass rush should be a top priority. With that, Baltimore could look to trade for a familiar face—one who thrived in their system just two seasons ago.

Why Jadeveon Clowney is the Missing Piece

Jadeveon Clowney isn’t new to the Ravens—he was a major contributor during their 2023 campaign, racking up 9.5 sacks and 62 total pressures. After a one-year stint with the Carolina Panthers in 2024, where he remained productive despite playing for a struggling team, Clowney could find himself as an odd man out in Carolina’s rebuilding plans.

For Baltimore, this presents a prime opportunity to reunite with the veteran edge rusher. Clowney brings a relentless motor, elite run-stopping ability, and a knack for disrupting quarterbacks without the need for excessive blitzing. That is something that fits perfectly within the Ravens’ defensive philosophy.

Adding him back into the mix would not only provide an instant boos. It would also alleviate pressure from young pass rushers like Odafe Oweh and David Ojabo. This would allow them to develop without carrying the burden of anchoring the edge.

The Trade Proposal

Ravens receive:

EDGE Jadeveon Clowney

Panthers receive:

2025 fifth-round pick

Baltimore doesn’t need to overhaul its roster. The Ravens were inches away from forcing overtime against Buffalo in the playoffs. A few key defensive additions could have made all the difference. Clowney already proved he can be a force in their system. With the Ravens possessing 11 draft picks, parting with a mid-to-late-round selection is a small price to pay for an immediate upgrade.

This trade would give Baltimore a low-risk, high-reward move that strengthens their biggest weakness without sacrificing future financial flexibility. Clowney’s likely contract—whether a one-year rental or a team-friendly extension—keeps the Ravens competitive now while preserving long-term roster control.

If the Ravens are serious about winning a Super Bowl in 2025, bringing Clowney back into the fold could be the move that puts them over the top.

Looking Ahead

The Ravens have long been a franchise that prides itself on defensive excellence, and while their 2024 unit made significant strides, it still wasn’t enough to push them past the AFC’s best. With their offensive core intact and Todd Monken’s system continuing to thrive, the missing ingredient for Baltimore’s Super Bowl aspirations lies on the defensive side of the ball. Reacquiring Jadeveon Clowney would give them a proven, disruptive force off the edge without requiring a major financial or draft capital commitment. His presence would solidify the Ravens' pass rush, ease the burden on young defenders, and provide the kind of game-changing plays they lacked in crunch time last season. With the AFC as competitive as ever, Baltimore cannot afford to stand pat—making this move could be the difference between another playoff heartbreak and finally breaking through to the Super Bowl.