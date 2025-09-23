The Baltimore Ravens suffered a gut-wrenching defeat on Monday Night Football. Baltimore lost 38-30 against Detroit in a game where their defense could not stop a nosebleed. One unfortunate stat highlights just how poorly Baltimore's defense played on Monday night.

Baltimore is the first team since 2010 to surrender multiple 95-plus-yard touchdown drives on Monday Night Football, per NFL.com's Grant Gordon.

The Texans were the last team to score multiple 95-plus-yard touchdown drives on MNF. Coincidentally, it also occurred against the Ravens.

Detroit clearly aimed their gameplan around possessing the football and keeping Baltimore's high-powered offense off the field. And it worked to perfection.

“That's Detroit Lions football,” Lions RB David Montgomery told NFL Network's Steve Wyche after the game. “That's what we do. We knew when we were coming into this game, we had to hold the ball a little bit because they've got a couple of guys on that side of the ball that are dangerous. We just stuck to the game plan and ended up riding it out and getting a victory.”

Thankfully the Ravens do not have any more Monday Night Football games on their schedule this season.

Ravens' defense crumbled without Nnamdi Madubuike, Kyle Van Noy in Week 3

Baltimore did not look like themselves on defense without Nnamdi Madubike and Kyle Van Noy.

But Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton shrugged off that excuse as the reason for the team's defensive struggles. Though he did acknowledge that the Ravens “could've used their help tonight.”

“Shame on us if we need a Pro Bowl guy to play good defense,” Hamilton said.

Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey also bluntly described his team's performance after the game.

“We’re just not very good,” Humphrey said about the team's defensive effort, per Cordell Woodland of 105.7 The Fan.

Baltimore let Detroit run all over them, surrendering 224 rushing yards to Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery. That opened up Detroit's offense to attack Baltimore however they wished.

The Ravens need to figure out some answers quickly as they now have a losing record at 1-2. And their schedule does not get any easier throughout the rest of the season.

Next up for Baltimore is a huge Week 4 matchup against Kansas City.