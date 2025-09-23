Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh did not sugarcoat his team’s defensive effort following a 38-30 home loss to the Detroit Lions. After watching Baltimore's defense surrender 224 rushing yards, fail to record a sack, and allow two Detroit touchdown drives of at least 96 yards, Harbaugh’s message was blunt.

“The biggest problem is we didn’t play good defense,” Harbaugh said. “There’s nobody in that locker room that thinks that’s good enough. That’s not who we are. It cannot be who we are. It’s not good enough, it’s not acceptable.”

The Ravens entered the season believing they had the depth and experience to dominate in the trenches. Instead, they were physically outmatched in front of a sold-out crowd. The Lions ran through arm tackles, converted all three of their fourth-down attempts, and controlled the line of scrimmage with little resistance.

Ravens pushed to the breaking point

Detroit’s backfield duo of David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs combined for four rushing touchdowns, while quarterback Jared Goff completed 20 of 28 passes without being sacked. Baltimore’s streak of 57 straight games with at least one sack ended with a whimper, as rookie rusher Mike Green and the rest of the front seven never seriously threatened Goff.

Veteran defenders like Roquan Smith and Kyle Hamilton admitted afterward that the standard set by the franchise’s defensive tradition was not met.

“We’re just not very good,” Marlon Humphrey said. “The biggest thing with playing on the Ravens’ defense is the organization and fans have seen greatness. So being bad, being good is not the standard. Anything other than great is below the standard. We do have guys that want to compete. I feel like we are close. But we’ve got to all come together.”

The turning point came in the fourth quarter when Derrick Henry lost a fumble near midfield. It was his third turnover in as many games. Detroit capitalized by scoring points. They later sealed the win on a daring fourth-and-2 completion to Amon-Ra St. Brown, who burned Humphrey for 20 yards and effectively ended Baltimore’s hopes.

The loss dropped the Ravens to 1-2, raising early questions about whether Harbaugh’s group can regain its defensive edge. For a team that built its identity on physicality and consistency, the lack of resistance was as startling as it was costly.