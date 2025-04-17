As explosive as he has been with the team, star running back Derrick Henry's future with the Baltimore Ravens is up in the air. General manager Eric DeCosta has not decided on whether to extend Henry or to let him hit free agency.

“We have a lot of different balls in air right now,” DeCosta said, via NFL.com. “That's probably what I would say on that. I'm not going to talk about what we're doing [or] what we're not doing behind the scenes business-wise with these guys.

“I don't think it's good for me to do that, but I would say that aside from the draft, as you all know, we're looking at guys that are still available, free agents on the street.

DeCosta wants to bring back as much of the Ravens' talented roster as he can, but he knows he will not be able to bring back everyone.

“We're looking at re-signing our own guys,” DeCosta said. “We're blessed to have a bunch of really good players, and we're going to try and keep as many of those guys as we can. It's a challenge.”

The Ravens are looking to make another run to the playoffs in 2025-26.

Ravens uncertain on Mark Andrews' future

The Baltimore Ravens are unsure of Mark Andrews' future with the team, but general manager Eric DeCosta is pleased with how he has played during his tenure with the team.

“I never know what's going to happen,” DeCosta said via ESPN. “And I would never want to say this or that. But I can tell you this: Mark Andrews is a warrior. He's played his butt off for us.”

Andrews possesses a lot of the qualities a team wants in a tight end, but the Ravens are still not committing to him.

“His competitiveness, his talent, his attitude, his leadership is so valued here,” DeCosta said. “He's a great player. And I think we're in the business of keeping as many great players as we can. So, there's always a lot of unpredictability with the draft. You just never know.”

While DeCosta is unsure of Andrews' future in Baltimore, head coach John Harbaugh is confident he will be suiting up for the Ravens this season.

“I do fully expect him to be playing for us next year,” Harbaugh said. “He's just too good a player. Mark would be one of the few guys I would expect to be here, so we'll see what happens. My plans are that we've got Mark, we've got Isaiah, we've got Charlie [Kolar, and] we've got Pat Ricard all in place doing all those jobs.”