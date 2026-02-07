The Baltimore Ravens have a new man in charge. Baltimore now has Jesse Minter as its head coach, after the team parted ways with John Harbaugh. Minter is adding to his offensive staff, as he builds up his culture with the team.

The Ravens are hiring Patrick Kramer as a member of their offensive staff, per CBS Sports. Kramer spent the last five years working for the Atlanta Falcons.

He is one of two new staff members recently hired by Baltimore.

“The Ravens also scooped up renowned Offensive Line Coach/Run Game Coordinator Dwayne Ledford from Atlanta, which had one of the best rushing attacks in the league last season,” the team reported.

Baltimore missed the NFL Playoffs during the 2025 season, after losing the team's final regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Baltimore missed a field goal as time ran out. The Ravens would have won the AFC North and clinched a playoff spot had they won that game.

Expectations are high for Jesse Minter with the Ravens

Article Continues Below

It won't be easy to replace Harbaugh. He had led the team for close to 20 years, and won a Super Bowl in Baltimore. Ravens fans hope that Minter can return the franchise to that type of glory.

Minter will have plenty of talent to work with in Baltimore, including star quarterback Lamar Jackson. The new head coach is excited about his new challenge.

“Our football identity – I would say – is physical, tough, relentless, and playing together,” Minter said, per the team. “When you play like a Raven – you play together.”

Before arriving in Baltimore, Minter was the defensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Chargers. He worked for Harbaugh's brother, Jim Harbaugh. Minter was also on the staff of the Michigan Wolverines, when they won the national championship in college football in 2023.

Time will tell if Minter can win with the Ravens. He is one of three new head coaches in the AFC North, for 2026. The others are Cleveland Browns coach Todd Monken, and the Steelers' Mike McCarthy.