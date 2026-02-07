The Baltimore Ravens continue to move forward as they prepare for the 2026 season with new head coach Jesse Minter at the helm. The 42-year-old former defensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Chargers has added a couple of assistant coaches to his staff.

Sources: Duke defensive ends coach Harland Bower has agreed to become the OLB coach with the Baltimore Ravens. Bower has been with Duke since 2022 and coached All-ACC defensive ends Vincent Anthony Jr. and Wesley Williams in 2025. pic.twitter.com/wHvlhHp9RE — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) February 6, 2026

The Ravens have hired Marcus Brady as the team's new passing game coordinator. Brady was in the same role with the Chargers and will now be working with Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and the Ravens receivers.

Minter also hired Harland Bower to become the Ravens new outside linebackers coach. Bower is getting a big promotion as he had been the defensive ends coach at Duke since 2022. Now he gets a chance to coach linebackers at the highest level. He previously coached All-ACC defensive ends Vincent Anthony and Wesley Williams with the Blue Devils.

The Ravens are expected to have a new look and a new philosophy in the 2026 season as it will be their first year since the 2008 season without John Harbaugh as the head coach. Baltimore was expected to win the AFC North title for the third season in a row, but injuries and inconsistency ruined their chances of gaining the division title or earning a Wild Card spot.

The Ravens finished the season with an 8-9-0 record, and that was only the second losing season during Harbaugh's tenure with the Ravens.

Despite his excellent record, the Ravens chose to part company with their long-time head coach. Harbaugh has since been hired by the New York Giants to take over that struggling team.