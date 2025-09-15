Several years have gone by since the last time Joe Flacco last played in a Baltimore Ravens uniform, but there is no denying that the city still holds a special place in his heart. On Sunday, Flacco appeared in his old stomping grounds, as he and the Cleveland Browns played Baltimore for a Week 2 matchup.

Unfortunately for Flacco, he was not able to put together a vintage performance in front of the fans who used to cheer for him. The 40-year-old Flacco went just 25 of 45 for only 199 passing yards and a touchdown and an interception. He was sacked twice for a loss of 11 yards in a 41-17 loss at the hands of Lamar Jackson and the Ravens.

Meanwhile, Jackson went 19-of-29 for 225 passing yards and four touchdowns with zero interceptions.

Despite the loss, Flacco shared a heartwarming moment after the game with his former understudy. Flacco and Jackson were even seen giving each other a hug on the field. The Ravens shared the photo of the incredible moment between their former quarterback and their present star under center via a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Flacco and Jackson played a season together, which was during the latter's rookie year in the NFL in 2018. Jackson was taken in the first round (32nd overall) by the Ravens in that year's NFL draft.

With Baltimore ready to give the keys to the offense to Jackson, the Ravens decided it was time to part ways with Flacco, whom the team traded in the offseason to the Denver Broncos for a fourth-round pick in the 2019 NFL draft, which was used by Baltimore to select running back Justice Hill.

Since then, Jackson has blossomed into a legitimate superstar in the NFL, having won the league's Most Valuable Player Award twice, as Flacco bounced from one team to another. For all the individual and team success Jackson has had thus far with the Ravens, he's yet to deliver a Super Bowl to Baltimore, something that Flacco managed to do back in 2013.

The Ravens and the Browns will next meet in Week 11, when Cleveland takes its turn to host Jackson and company at Huntington Bank Field.