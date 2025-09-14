While Sunday's return to M&T Bank Stadium did not go Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco's way, it's clear that Baltimore still holds a special place in his heart. The Baltimore Ravens selected him in the first round of the 2008 NFL Draft. He was the starting signal caller for the Ravens' last Super Bowl win after the 2012 season. After the Browns' 41-17 Week 2 loss, Flacco spoke with the press. Cleveland beat writer Scott Petrak shared the quarterback's thoughts on both teams via X (formerly Twitter).

In return to Baltimore, Joe Flacco says he’s all in with Browns. pic.twitter.com/IHsoPj5Xii — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) September 14, 2025 Expand Tweet

“In return to Baltimore, Joe Flacco says he’s all in with Browns,” reported Petrak after Sunday's game.

Flacco remarked that he's “proud to be” a Cleveland Brown. Despite the big loss to the Ravens on Sunday, the focus for Flacco and the Browns will be on capturing their first win in Week 3. The former Ravens quarterback went 25-of-45 for 199 yards and a touchdown, plus an interception. Not the most impactful day, but it wasn't all Flacco's fault Sunday afternoon. His replacement in Baltimore, Lamar Jackson, showcased why he's a two-time MVP. The former Heisman Trophy winner passed for four touchdowns, utilizing his arm throughout the matchup to burn Cleveland's defense. Will Week 3 bring more misery to Flacco and the Browns?

Browns look to rebound from 0-2 start to 2025

Once the Ravens selected Jackson with the final selection in the first round of 2018's NFL Draft, it was clear he would be the heir apparent to Flacco. That transition began after Flacco was injured against the Pittsburgh Steelers midway through that season, as Jackson took over the starting role. After the season, Flacco's nomadic journey began when Baltimore traded their former first-round pick to the Denver Broncos.

Stints with the Broncos, New York Jets, Philadelphia Eagles, Indianapolis Colts and the Browns followed. Flacco's tremendous run as Cleveland's starter in 2023 helped the Browns get back to the postseason for the second time in head coach Kevin Stefanski's tenure. GM Andrew Berry and Stefanski elected to bring Flacco back this offseason, as his experience in the head coach's system was a major plus. How long will Flacco start until he's potentially replaced? If the Browns can pick up their first win over the Green Bay Packers in Week 3, Flacco's tenure at the helm should continue.