The Baltimore Ravens (1-4) have made a decisive roster move ahead of their Week 6 clash against the Los Angeles Rams (3-2), activating Pro Bowl quarterback Tyler Huntley from the practice squad, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Lamar Jackson’s absence due to a hamstring issue forces Baltimore to rely on Huntley to avoid their first four-game losing streak since 2021.

The Ravens struggled mightily without Jackson in last week’s 44-17 loss to the Houston Texans. Backup Cooper Rush threw three interceptions in that defeat, leading Baltimore to turn to Huntley, who has proven his capability in the past. The 26-year-old dual-threat quarterback helped the Ravens reach the playoffs in 2022, going 2-2 as a starter.

This will be Huntley’s second stretch in Baltimore after spending part of the year with the Cleveland Browns. His familiarity with the Ravens’ offensive system and chemistry with veteran teammates could provide much-needed stability against Los Angeles.

The Rams have not played since their 26-23 overtime 26-23 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 4. Quarterback Matthew Stafford leads the NFL with 1,503 passing yards, including 375 and 389-yard performances in his last two games. Star receivers Puka Nacua and Davante Adams have helped him, with Nacua leading the league with 52 catches for 588 yards and Adams adding 357 yards and three touchdowns. Running back Kyren Williams ranks sixth in rushing with 368 yards on 4.5 yards per carry, giving the Rams a balanced attack that will test Baltimore’s struggling defense.

Injuries have weakened the Ravens’ defense, which sits last in the league in points allowed (35.4 per game). Roquan Smith and Chidobe Awuzie remain sidelined, while newly signed defensive tackle C.J. Okoye (6'6″, 370 lbs) has been added to bolster the run defense after the unit gave up 167 rushing yards to Houston. The team also traded pass rusher Odafe Oweh to the Chargers earlier this week, acquiring veteran safety Alohi Gilman, who is likely to debut alongside All-Pro Kyle Hamilton.

Baltimore enters Week 6 ranked 22nd in passing offense (196.2 yards per game) and 17th in rushing (115.6), but sits seventh in points scored (28.2 per game).

Historically, the Ravens hold a 6-3 all-time series lead over the Rams and are 4-1 at home.

Baltimore will host a well-rested Los Angeles team at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.