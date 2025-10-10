With the Baltimore Ravens looking to overcome a 1-4 start to the season, the team is looking to receive any positive update regarding quarterback Lamar Jackson. As the Ravens face the Los Angeles Rams in a Week 6 contest, it now seems likely that Jackson will miss another game.

According to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic, Jackson is once again not practicing on Friday, leading to the major expectations that he will be held out of Sunday's game as he still nurses a hamstring injury.

“QB Lamar Jackson (hamstring) not practicing, so he’ll miss his second straight game,” Zrebiec wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

As fans are likely to be frustrated by the news, it seemed to always be the thought that Jackson would not play for a plethora of reasons. One being that a hamstring injury to a dual-threat quarterback shouldn't be rushed back, and also that Baltimore has a bye week after the Rams game, as Adam Schefter of ESPN pointed out this week.

“It's not tracking to be this week, right now, unless he somehow makes some surprising turnaround,” Schefter said, via Bleacher Report. “When the Ravens practiced yesterday, he was not out there due to that hamstring injury that sidelined him last week. Let's keep in mind the Ravens have a bye after this week, so if Jackson doesn't play this week, he would get two weeks of rest to rest that ailing hamstring. And it certainly seems like that seems to be the way it is tracking right now.”

There was an “outside chance” that Ravens' Lamar Jackson plays Week 6

While Jackson's status for the Ravens had been in jeopardy with continued missing practices, it does seem to be the logical idea to keep the superstar quarterback out to prevent further injury and more rest. Even Jay Glazer would also report that there was “an outside shot” that Jackson would be ready to go against the Rams on Sunday.

“I was told there’s an outside shot for next week, so they don’t want to shut it down yet,” Glazer said. “But the bye is coming after that, obviously. If they decide to (hold) him out next week, then they get three weeks of rest for him.”

One could argue that the more time Jackson misses, the more losses are to come, as Baltimore is 1-4, hoping to get another win in the column on Sunday.