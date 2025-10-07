After dropping two straight losses to the NFC East, bringing their record to 3-2 heading into a Week 6 showdown with the Miami Dolphins, the Los Angeles Chargers are getting reinforcements on the defensive line, acquiring former first-round pick Odafe Oweh from the Baltimore Ravens via trade.

Announcing the deal on social media, ESPN's Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter broke down the deal, which also includes veteran safety Alohi Gilman and a pair of draft picks.

“Another trade, per sources: Ravens receive: Safety Alohi Gilman and a 2026 fifth-round pick. Chargers receive: Edge Odafe Oweh and Rams 7th in 2027,” Schefter wrote.

Originally drafted in the first round out of Penn State in 2021, Oweh has one season of major production at the NFL level, recording 10 sacks in 2024 after averaging 4.3 over each of his first three seasons. Now locked in on his fifth-year option worth $9.5 million, the Chargers will have to see if Oweh is worthy of a long-term investment on a new contract, as he will be a free agent at the end of the season.

For the Ravens, who are currently in the midst of an injury-riddled 1-4 skid, the decision to move on from Oweh, who only played 45 percent of the team's defensive snaps, could be viewed as moving around deckchairs on the Titanic. The addition of Gilman certainly helps the secondary, as the Ravens have Ar'Darius Washington on PUP, Bilhal Kone and Robert Longerbeam on IR, and had Chidobe Awuzie, Kyle Hamilton, Marlon Humphrey, and Nate Wiggins on the injury report in Week 5. But what about the pass rush? Factor in the addition of CJ Gardner-Johnson on the practice squad, and the Ravens' defensive secondary has undoubtedly gotten better with this deal, but how much will it help overall?