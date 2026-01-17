Nearly two weeks after firing John Harbaugh, the Baltimore Ravens are still searching for their next head coach. They have cast a wide net amid their current job search, which most recently included Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula.

The Ravens confirmed that they interviewed Shula on Saturday morning, one day before the Rams' Divisional Round playoff game against the Chicago Bears. The 39-year-old is the grandson of legendary Miami Dolphins head coach Don Shula and the son of former Cincinnati Bengals head coach Dave Shula.

Chris Shula is atop the shortlist of young, up-and-coming coordinators in line for head coaching jobs. He has been with the Rams since Sean McVay's hiring in 2017, working his way up from assistant linebackers coach to being promoted to defensive coordinator in 2024.

In his two years on the job, Shula has improved the Rams' defense both seasons. He inherited a bottom-barrel unit and turned it into a top-10 scoring defense in 2025 with a pair of Pro Bowlers. Shula also coached star edge-rusher Jared Verse to winning the 2024 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award.

The young coordinator joins Kevin Stefanski, Mike McDaniel, Brian Flores, Jim Schwartz, Jesse Minter, Vance Joseph, Matt Nagy, Kliff Kingsbury, Anthony Weaver, Klint Kubiak and Davis Webb as those who have interviewed for the Ravens' head coaching vacancy. So far, the team has not narrowed down its search and continues to evaluate all its options.

Shula has also interviewed with the Dolphins and is in line to do the same with the Pittsburgh Steelers. His family lineage makes him an intriguing option for Miami.