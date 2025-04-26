After making six selections through the first six rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Baltimore Ravens made one of their more eye-opening selections in the form of Arizona's Tyler Loop.

Why, you may ask, is Loop such an eye-opening pick? Did he fall way down the board? Does he have a unique journey to the NFL?

Three words: he's a kicker.

That's right, after watching Justin Tucker turn in his worst season as a pro while being accused of sexual assault by multiple women, the Ravens have added a kicker to challenge for his position, as Adam Schefter explained on social media.

“At pick No. 186 in the sixth round, the Ravens selected Arizona kicker Tyler Loop,” Schefter wrote. “The pick comes as the NFL is investigating Ravens kicker Justin Tucker for sexual misconduct. Tucker has been accused of inappropriate behavior by multiple massage therapists, and he publicly has disputed the allegations.”

Now granted, Tucker was really bad last year, so bringing in competition makes sense, but on the ESPN broadcast of Day 3, Schefter doubled down on his assertion, noting that the Ravens are making a “loud statement” with their pick.

“Here, the Ravens make a loud statement,” Schefter said via Awful Announcing. “Teams rarely use picks on kickers without the intent of having those rookies come in and win those jobs. [The Ravens drafting Tyler Loop] tells you that Justin Tucker's future in Baltimore is very much up in the air.”

Will Loop beat out Tucker for the kicker job? Maybe yes, maybe no, but as Schefter noted, the Ravens chose to take a kicker when they had other needs, and there were still interesting players who could have filled them available at pick 186. While that doesn't necessarily mean Tucker's days are numbered, it does mean that the team is considering moving on and could ultimately do so if they can find the right upgrade.