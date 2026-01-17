The Baltimore Ravens are going completely outside of the box with their latest head coaching interview. The team remains committed to casting a wide net in their current search, with their latest inquiry regarding Los Angeles Rams passing game coordinator Nathan Scheelhaase.

Scheelhaase, 35, interviewed for the Ravens' head coaching job on Saturday, the team announced on social media. The Illinois alum is in his second year with the Rams and has no head coaching experience to his name.

Scheelhaase is in his first year as the Rams' passing game coordinator after one year as the team's offensive assistant and passing game specialist. He has played a crucial role in MVP candidate Matthew Stafford's career resurgence, during which he has posted his most passing yards in a single season since 2012.

Regardless of his success, few saw Scheelhaase landing an NFL head coaching interview at this point in his career. The former quarterback has just one year of experience as an offensive coordinator, which was not at the professional level.

Scheelhaase also has no NFL playing experience, but he ended his collegiate career as Illinois' all-time leading passer. He still owns that record over a decade after graduating with 8,568 career passing yards with the Illini.

The Iowa native returned to Urbana-Champaign two years after graduating to begin his coaching career with his alma mater. Scheelhaase remained on staff at Illinois until the 2017 season, after which he joined Matt Campbell at Iowa State, where he would remain until Sean McVay brought him on with the Rams in 2024. McVay hired him after his lone season as Campbell's offensive coordinator.

Scheelhaase becomes the 13th candidate to interview for the Ravens' job. He is the second Rams assistant to do so, following defensive coordinator Chris Shula.