The Green Bay Packers officially released star cornerback Jaire Alexander in early June, making him a free agent for the first time in his career. With his future hanging in the balance, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson made it clear that he wants general manager Eric DeCosta to sign Alexander to the team.

While meeting with media members, Jackson pleaded with DeCosta to sign Alexander. The two of them were teammates in college, playing for the Louisville Cardinals. Lamar Jackson also admits that he has already reached out and spoken with Jaire Alexander about potentially signing with the Ravens.

“Go get [Jaire Alexander], Eric! I love all our cornerbacks, don't get me wrong, but go get him, Eric.”

#Ravens QB Lamar Jackson on former college teammate Jaire Alexander, who was just released by the #Packers: “Go get him, Eric!” He added that he’s already reached out to Jaire. pic.twitter.com/Nv4MDJcJh5 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) June 17, 2025 Expand Tweet

Baltimore already has a solid group of cornerbacks in the secondary. So, it's not clear whether or not the Ravens' general manager will follow through with Lamar Jackson's request. The team already has Nate Wiggin and Chidobe Awuzie on the outside with Marlon Humphrey in the slot position.

The Ravens' cornerback room would become crowded with Jaire Alexander on the roster. However, Baltimore might be able to land the 28-year-old corner for relatively cheap. Alexander has missed 10 or more games in three of his last four seasons playing for the Packers. He missed 10 games in the 2024-25 campaign alone due to a knee injury.

He ended his final season in Green Bay, recording 16 combined tackles (15 solo), two interceptions, and a fumble recovery. When healthy, Alexander still managed to be productive in the secondary. But being limited so often in three of the past three seasons forced the Packers to let him go.

Regardless, Lamar Jackson wants his former Louisville teammate to play alongside him once again, only this time at the pro level. They each played for the Cardinals for three seasons and entered the NFL Draft at the same time in 2018. Additionally, signing Alexander seems like a good all-in move for a Ravens team that's reached the playoffs in three consecutive years in a row.