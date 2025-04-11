Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry are two of the greatest anomalies in all of sports. The former is the most durable star player in basketball history, performing at an All-NBA level at 40 years old. The latter just rushed for 1,921 yards and 16 touchdowns in what is supposed to be the twilight of an RB's career. Apart from the ease in which they evade Father Time, these two titans have plenty in common.

Both men are built like tanks but gracefully glide along their respective battlegrounds. They each spend a fortune on body maintenance, doing everything possible to ensure their athletic excellence continues for as long as they wish. James and Henry also have the distinction of carrying the unofficial yet coveted title of king in their names. With so many similarities, it is only natural for these future Hall of Famers to show mutual respect toward one another.

Henry was one of several high-profile individuals who attended Wednesday's Lakers-Dallas Mavericks game, which marked the first time Luka Doncic returned to the American Airlines Center since being traded in February. James made sure to greet the 2020 NFL Offensive Player of the Year and shower him with exceptional acclaim in his postgame interview.

Lakers' LeBron James and Ravens' Derrick Henry exchange praise

“I've said over and over that King Henry is my favorite player in the National Football League,” the four-time NBA Finals MVP said after the 112-97 win, via Bobby Trosset of “The Vault.” Henry responded to the huge compliment with flattering words of his own.

“GOAT JAMES,” the Ravens powerhouse posted on X, along with a photo of the two striking figures laughing and palling around. “I appreciate the love always my g. 1/1.”

LeBron James and Derrick Henry understand the physical and mental sacrifices it takes to remain at the top of their game. They are in an exclusive club within a club that is already fairly exclusive. Perhaps they can keep pushing each other in their ongoing quests to defy logic.

The possibility of James winning a fifth championship feels more feasible than it has in quite some time, as the Lakers try to enter the NBA playoffs as the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference. Henry is still seeking his first ring, but winning a Super Bowl should be a realistic goal while he is on the Ravens.

Through it all, these two generational talents are supporting one another. They have changed how people view conditioning and longevity, and for that reason, their legacies will stay somewhat linked until the end of time.