There has been plenty of hype with the Baltimore Ravens about new head coach Jesse Minter. And he added a young guy to be his offensive coordinator. And now, the Ravens have given the defensive coordinator reins to Anthony Weaver, according to a post on X by Adam Schefter.

“Sources: Ravens are expected to hire Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver as their defensive coordinator. Weaver worked for the Ravens from 2021-‘23, in assorted roles including assistant head coach.”

Weaver had the Dolphins as the No. 4 defense in terms of total yards in 2024. And they were No. 10 in points allowed. However, things dropped off last year to No. 22 and No. 24.

Still, the 45-year-old Weaver was considered a highly sought-after DC.

Ravens’ HC Jesse Minter will call the defensive plays

But that doesn’t make the hiring of Weaver any less significant, according to The Athletic.

Article Continues Below

“Getting Weaver, who team officials have long admired for his leadership skills and work with defensive linemen, is a coup for the Ravens,” Jeff Zrebiec wrote. “He’s been a popular head-coaching candidate in the past two cycles and interviewed for at least five vacancies this offseason, getting a second interview from multiple teams.

“Weaver becomes an important hire for Minter, who will need him to lead defensive meetings, help with the game plan and scouting, and work with the team’s defensive linemen.”

The Ravens’ defense ranked No. 23 in yards allowed in 2025. They finished No. 19 in points, allowing 23.4 per contest.

The defense looked good at times, like in the 24-0 shutout of the Bengals in Week 15. However, over the last three weeks of the regular season, the Ravens allowed 28 points to the Patriots, 24 to the Packers, and 26 in a two-point loss to the Steelers that knocked the Ravens out of the playoffs.

Baltimore finished with a record of 8-9 in what turned out to be the final season for John Harbaugh as head coach. The Ravens have turned things over to Minter, and his coaching hires have drawn many positive reviews across the league.