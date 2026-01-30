One week after becoming the Baltimore Ravens' head coach, Jesse Minter has found his first offensive coordinator by poaching Declan Doyle from the Chicago Bears. Fans are already thrilled by the hiring, with few more excited than ESPN NFL analyst Marcus Spears.

Spears loved the hiring of Doyle for Lamar Jackson, whom he believes will reach yet another level with the new coaching staff. He also liked the style fit for the Ravens' offense and Derrick Henry, based on what Doyle had success with in Chicago.

“I love this hire,” Spears said on ESPN's ‘NFL Live.' “He's coming from who we regard as one of the top play-callers in the league, but also a team that's really committed to running the football. You see the development of Caleb Williams under his tutelage.”

Spears also pointed out that the Doyle hiring was likely a move Jackson signed off on. Spears noted that owner Steve Bisciotti and Minter both acknowledged they would make only personnel moves in Jackson's best interest.

“I look forward to seeing some of the creativity come over from what they were able to do in Chicago. Obviously, it's something Lamar Jackson either signed off on or had some conversations with, based on how we heard this would go from [owner Steve Bisciotti]. And also how we heard Jesse Minter talk about putting Lamar in a position to be even better than we've seen him be.”

The NFL Live crew reacts to the Ravens hiring Declan Doyle as their new offensive coordinator ⤵️ 🏈 pic.twitter.com/ND8BwgaT4V — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) January 30, 2026

Doyle, 29, is still the youngest coordinator in the league. Ben Johnson hired him in 2025 from the Denver Broncos' coaching staff, where he worked as a tight ends coach the previous two years. Doyle did not begin coaching full-time until 2019, one year after graduating from Iowa.

In his lone season as Johnson's offensive coordinator, Doyle helped coach the Bears to finishing ninth in scoring and sixth in total yards per game. Chicago was third in the league with 142.3 rushing yards per game.